Pitt County activists rallied outside the office of U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis on Friday to protest what they and others across the state called a failure to protect the voting rights of North Carolinians.
A handful of protestors with signs stood on the roadside across from Tillis’ Greenville Office on Arlington Boulevard Friday afternoon. Emily Keel, the event’s organizer, said that the rally was a way of demanding Tillis support the For The People Act, a bill to expand voter registration and voting access.
The group was one of five across the state that rallied in front of Tillis’ offices. The upcoming redistricting process is a chief concern, Keel said.
“There are so many states that are limiting voting,” Keel said. “Gerrymandering is coming up at the end of the summer and early fall with the Census finished. State legislatures are going to be voting and, 10 years ago when that happened, Republicans successfully picked their voters rather than their voters picking their representatives.”
The decision to rally came in light of the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold voting limits in Arizona that a lower court found discriminatory under the federal Voting Rights Act. Democrats argue that the decision is weakening the Civil Rights-era law, intended to eradicate discriminatory voting practices.
Republicans there and other states have said new rules are intended to fight potential voter fraud and ensure election integrity.
Protestors on Friday criticized Tillis for saying the For The People Act is “one of the worst bills” that has come before him “and an attempt to federalize voting.” Keel said that “dark money,” money from those with less than genuine political interests, is leading to misinformation and suppression.
The far-reaching elections bill, at nearly 900 pages, would have been the largest overhaul of U.S. voting in a generation, touching nearly every aspect of the electoral process, the associated press reported. It would blunt laws erected in the name of election security, like voter ID requirements, while curtailing the influence of big money in politics. It would create a nonpartisan process for redrawing congressional districts, expand mail voting and early voting, restore the rights of felons to cast a ballot, and scores of other provisions.
It passed the majority Democratic U.S. House, but in the evenly split Senate, Tillis and other Republicans united last month in opposition, seeing the bill as federal overreach and denying Democrats the 60 votes needed to overcome the filibuster and begin debate.
Gerrymandering is a concern for Keel, who said that she would like to see an even playing field for all voters.
“They are choosing these very strangely patterned maps,” she said. “Greenville is gerrymandered and people in Greenville could fix that if they wanted to protest.”
Don Ensley, a former East Carolina University professor, said that decisions that impact voting rights are dangerous for everyone, particularly marginalized people.
“One of the basic rights being dismantled is people’s right to vote,” Ensley said. “Look at the Voting Rights Act in Arizona and 12 or 15 other states. The freedom to vote is an essential freedom. And worse, it is hurting the marginalized people who need food and housing.”
Don Cavellini, a local activist, held a sign reading “Thom Tillis supports structural racism.” A few cars laid on their horns for the assembled group.
“This is just part of a pattern that Thom Tillis and other conservatives supporting the status quo, which is a structure that is racist to the core,” Cavellini said. “When you are a working person of color, it makes it triple jeopardy. People like Tillis turn a deaf ear to issues like racism, capitalism and the exploitation that workers encounter every single day. That is why I am here. It does not have so much to do with voting, but the structure of racism in this country which he has no intention whatsoever of challenging.”
Today, the activist group Mapinduzi plans to hold an event to provide food and other items for individuals who need them. Dedan Waciuri, an organizer, said that the event will allow the group to provide material needs alongside education to people in need.
Keel said that events like those, as well as passage of bills like the For The People Act, are essential to Democrats and progressives maintaining some semblance of momentum following the pandemic and widespread calls for civil rights protections.
“This is the summer of action,” Keel said. “Everyone deserves an equal right to vote. People who have historically been restricted from voting, Native Americans, those with English as a second language, are victims of partisan poll watchers.”
“It is hard for everyone,” Keel lamented. “Always finger pointing and jumping to conclusions. It feels like a pretty scary time.”
Tillis’ office did not reply to requests for a response to the protesters concerns.