The mother of a 3-year-old Grifton boy killed by his father in 2012 is asking Pitt County to take a stand against domestic violence along with her and other survivors at a rally on East Carolina University’s lawn next week.
On the night of July 13, 2012, Jesse Ray Adams was shot in the head by his father at his home at 1072 Wiley Gaskins Road, Grifton. Adams had called his estranged wife several times prior to shooting Jesse, whom the parents had joint custody of. Adams then turned the gun on himself.
The two were found lying on a bed, still breathing. They both would later die.
Christy Melvin, Jesse’s mother, would go on to found the Jesse Ray Adams Foundation in her son’s name. At the rally, she will be raising awareness for what is proposed as Jesse’s Law in North Carolina.
The law would call on authorities to receive proper training in domestic violence to prevent situations where a child ends up in the custody of a domestic abuser.
“It was a domestic violence situation,” Melvin said. “I had left him and he retaliated and took Jesse’s life and his own life. That night in the hospital, rocking my son for the last time, I promised him I was not going to let his name die in vain.”
Since then, Melvin said she’s worked diligently to make a difference in the lives of children in violent situations. The rally on Saturday seems to her like the right way to kick off her push to get Jesse’s Law on the books in North Carolina.
“These laws would pertain to, essentially, family court systems,” Melvin said. “Requiring judges, attorneys, people that are dealing with it every day, to have training on domestic violence and child abuse. More so than they already do. There’s actually a grant they can get through the state that can allow them to get that training at no cost to themselves.”
Veronica Hatton is a fellow survivor of domestic violence and proponent of Jesse’s Law. She lost custody of her son despite medical documentation of child abuse. She said that according to the Center for Judicial Excellence, 58,000 children a year end up in the custody of someone with a history of abuse.
“It is personal for me,” Hatton said. “Everybody knows the need is there. I’ve talked with Jesse’s mother. She’s working very hard. She’s got some great raffle gifts lined up.
“We want to take her pain and use purpose to help these children.”
The serious topic of domestic violence will contrast with a carnival environment, Melvin said.
“I want people to enjoy themselves,” Melvin said. “We’re having a raffle … NuLook Bounce-N-Party has donated its services and I’m working on getting Kona Ice out there. I am hoping it is a good turnout for the kids. The biggest thing is I want to see smiling faces.”
ECU’s Moment of Magic is expected to have two or three costumed characters in attendance for kids as well.
Hatton said that a decision to move the rally in that lighter direction came as a result of watching a rally in New York for Kyra Franchetti, who in July 2016 was shot and killed in her sleep by her father, who would go on to burn their house down with the two of them inside it.
Her father had been granted joint custody earlier that year despite Franchetti’s mother’s continued warnings of his abusive behavior. Amid heavy topics, balance is important according to Hatton.
“You don’t want it too depressing,” Hatton said. “When people arrived they could mingle and kids could do kids activities.
“We don’t want it to be totally depressing, but we don’t want it to be a big party. I don’t know if you’d call it a mix of good stuff with serious.”
Melvin and Hatton will speak about domestic violence at the event. Other speakers will include Liz Liles with Daughters of Worth and Nikki Davis, an adult counselor at the Center for Family Violence Prevention.
Hatton and Melvin also spoke with state Rep. Kandie Smith on the issue. Smith released a statement Wednesday supporting their movement.
“It is imperative that we do everything we can to keep our children safe,” Smith said in the statement. “No child should be subjected to abuse in any circumstance, but especially if that abuse is coming from a parent. I was able to speak with Ms. Hatton and Ms. Melvin about their personal stories that have inspired the work they are doing, and I am hopeful that along with some of my colleagues in the General Assembly we will be able to work together to adequately address this issue.
“Children are not pawns in a game, and we must do everything we can to ensure they are protected from harm whenever and wherever that harm is coming from,” the statement concluded.
Melvin said changes to law could prevent tragedies like hers from repeating.
“I never made it to court,” Melvin said. “There’s a lot of families that do and the child is given to the abuser. In those cases it’s not fair to the child.”
“We all have strong cases. It’s just a matter of getting the word out there and making some changes.”
The event will begin at 1 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, it will move to the ECU Student Center room 125.