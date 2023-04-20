Earlier this year, when J.H. Rose High School held auditions for its spring musical, people came out of the woodwork to be a part of it.
Rampant Theatrical Company’s “Into the Woods,” which will be staged Thursday through Saturday in the school’s performing arts center, features a cast of 26, along with 27 crew members and 18 in the orchestra pit.
More than 70 people to put on a high school production? Yes, because “Into the Woods,” which weaves together plots of several Brothers Grimm stories, is more than a tall tale. With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a running time about of about two and a half hours, it’s a tall order.
“It’s definitely the most challenging and biggest production that we have done in probably the last decade,” said Rose Spanish teacher Cristina Borisoff, who handles the technical aspects of the production alongside theater teacher and director Jackie Golebiowski. “We’re putting them to the test with this one. I have to say they’re rising to the occasion.”
The musical features well-known and lesser-known characters from “Cinderella,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Jack and the Beanstalk” and “Rapunzel.” But this retelling, which follows the story of a witch’s curse on a baker and his wife who long to have a child, comes with some twists that pose a threat to a “happily ever after” ending.
Golebiowski is quite familiar with the show, which made its Broadway premiere in 1987 and later was adapted as a film. She grew up watching the musical and has done the junior version of “Into the Woods.” But when she asked her students whether they wanted to opt for the shorter, 60-minute show, which essentially eliminates the second act, they let her know the junior version just wouldn’t cut it.
“For my senior year I didn’t want to go out doing the junior version,” said Billy Miller, who plays Cinderella’s prince, a narcissistic womanizer who likes to steal the spotlight. “I want to go out with a bang. I want to do something special.”
“Into the Woods” which earned three Tony Awards in 1988, has had two Broadway revivals since. The last, which began in 2022, ended in a U.S. tour this spring. Borisoff said that although the Disney film version came out nearly a decade ago, the show remains popular with teens.
“I think ‘Into the Woods’ has kind of become a cult classic,” she said. “So many big names did that movie.”
Many cast members already were familiar with the music even before auditions began.
“(Music teacher) Stephanie Peo has been working with this particular group of kids on an ‘Into the Woods’ medley for forever so they were already familiar with Sondheim,” Golebiowski said. “They were familiar with the key changes and the rhythms, all the things that were going to be tricky.”
But complex music was not the only precarious part of the production. There were technical challenges as well.
“Watching the kids really think creatively and have to push themselves to come up with solutions and make those special effects work for our audience and for our actors, they have really stepped up,” Borisoff said. “They have come up with some solutions that I never would have thought of in a million years.”
Rose senior Maya King helped to solve the problem of having Rapunzel’s wig break but come back together again. King, who makes a cameo appearance as Sleeping Beauty, does most of her work back-stage styling hair and painting faces.
“I love our actors. They’re my canvas,” the self-taught makeup artist said.
Several departments at Rose helped bring color to the production, from chorus and orchestra to construction and welding.
“The welding department took some clothing store racks and turned them into trees for us,” Golebiowski said. “Carpentry has done so much for us.”
Borisoff said that even the culinary arts department pitched in, using ovens to bake fake bread being used as a prop.
“I show this big would not have happened without the support of every corner of this building,” she said. “We’ve very lucky our school is so supportive.”