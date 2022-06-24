Friday's decision by the Supreme Court to overrule Roe v. Wade with a 6-3 decision, eliminating the U.S. constitutional right to an abortion prompted the following reaction from state and local elected officials and candidates:
Gov. Roy Cooper, Democrat: "For 50 years, women have relied on their constitutional right to make their own medical decisions, but today that right has been tragically ripped away. That means it’s now up to the states to determine whether women get reproductive health care, and in North Carolina they still can. I will continue to trust women to make their own medical decisions as we fight to keep politicians out of the doctor’s exam room."
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, Republican: "I am overjoyed with the decision by our Supreme Court — for decades we have been praying for a day like today and it is finally here. I have experienced the pain of abortion in my own life and know the long-term effects it can have on families. That is a huge reason why I fight so hard for the life of the unborn. With this decision, our elected officials must act and protect our Justices from further attempts of intimidation and violence. This opinion gives control over abortion back to the states — where it rightfully belongs. However, here in North Carolina, this is cause for work, not celebration. Currently, in North Carolina, abortion is legal for any reason up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. This is unacceptable. With the Supreme Court’s decision to return authority over this issue to the states, it will now be our duty to carefully craft legislation that will safeguard the life and health of all our citizens, born and unborn.”
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein, Democrat: "I have a message for the women of North Carolina: you still have a legal right to an abortion in our state. North Carolina state law protects women's reproductive freedoms. This is true even after the Supreme Court today stripped women of their right to an abortion under the Constitution by overturning Roe v. Wade. If we want to keep our freedoms under state law, then we have to elect state officials who commit to protecting them."
N.C. Rep. Tim Moore, Republican, Speaker of the N.C. House: "Today’s decision from the United States Supreme Court is long overdue and a major win for protecting life! The end of Roe v. Wade rightfully returns authority back to the states to determine abortion law. ... While I remain unequivocally pro-life, the short budget adjustment session does not afford us sufficient time to take up the issue. However, North Carolinians can rest assured that we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that current restrictions on the books will be enforced. North Carolinians can also expect pro-life protections to be a top priority of the legislature when we return to our normal legislative session in January."
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, Republican, District 3: “Today is a momentous day for the pro-life movement. The Supreme Court, basing their decision on the 14th Amendment, has ruled that, ‘the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion.’ Roe v. Wade was errantly constructed, both as an assault on the unalienable right to life, as well as a gross violation of the 14th Amendment — overriding states’ rights in the name of federal overreach. The Supreme Court’s ruling is constitutionally valid, as the decision on abortion will now rightfully be returned to the American people and their elected representatives.”
N.C. Rep. Brian Farkas, Democrat, District 9: “Denying the right for women and their doctors to make informed health decisions is wrong. It’s not the government’s place to force itself into a deeply personal medical decision and tell someone what they can and cannot do. Each of us should be able to control what happens to our body and have the freedom to make personal choices that are best for our lives and unique set of circumstances. ... The Supreme Court’s partisan behavior comes at a time when our country couldn’t be more polarized, and this decision only further divides us. Despite the fact that an overwhelming majority of Americans believe in the right of women to make their own health decisions, the Court went against public opinion and decades of precedent. Our Supreme Court must continue to take into consideration the will of the people as it has done for centuries if it wants to keep our society from becoming more bitterly divided by partisan politics and tribalism. With so many issues we need to rally together around and solve, this ruling could not come at a worse time."
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, Republican: “This ruling is historic and monumental and affirms my belief that all life is sacred. Each state government and its duly elected representatives will now make the determination about the types of laws they wish to have in place. I, for one, will continue to advocate for commonsense measures that the broad majority of Americans support like protecting life at crucial points of development and prohibiting horrendous procedures like partial-birth and pain-capable abortions. This is a very emotional and sensitive issue for many Americans, and I urge calm and respect for the Court’s decision and hope people who have strong feelings on both sides will voice them peacefully.”
U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, Democrat, District 1: “Today is a sad day in American jurisprudence."
N.C. Rep. Kandie Smith, Democrat, District 8: "50 years of law overturned by a rigged and partisan Supreme Court. Never thought I will live to see the day that I would have less rights than my grandparents."
Ted Budd, Republican nominee, U.S. Senate: “Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court is a historic victory for the millions of Americans who believe that every life is precious and deserves protection. And it is a victory for the millions of unborn children who may now realize the most fundamental of all human rights, the right to life. The Court’s ruling correctly empowers the people’s representatives in each state to decide how best to protect unborn lives. As a conscience-drive pro-life advocate, I will continue to support protections for unborn children everywhere."
Cheri Beasley, Democratic nominee, U.S. Senate: “As a former Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, I want to be clear: Our Constitution grants Americans the right to make decisions about their health care free from government interference. Today, for the first time in our history, the Supreme Court took away an individual constitutional right. I join people across the country in anger and fear at this moment for what the Supreme Court’s decision will mean for women, American families, and health care providers. This wrong and dangerous decision that overturns nearly 50 years of precedent shows exactly what’s at stake in this election and I will not hesitate to stand up for Americans’ freedom to make our own decisions about our own families."