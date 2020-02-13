City of Greenville officials are expecting that crews will be able to reopen the intersection of Reade Circle and Cotanche Street today if weather permits.
The section of Reade between Cotanche and East Fifth Street is expected to open along with the intersection. The stretch has been closed since October.
Work to upgrade the area's drainage system, the Town Creek Culvert, forced the closure. A city spokesman said the opening should occur by the close of business today.
Traffic will revert to its pre-construction pattern, according to a news release. Reade Circle will be one-way for northbound traffic, heading toward East Fifth Street, while Cotanche Street between East Fifth Street and Reade Circle will once again be one-way for southbound traffic.
Crews are expected to close the intersection of Evans Street and Reade Circle on Saturday if work at Cotanche can be completed. The Evans work is part of a larger closure of Reade Circle from Cotanche to Dickinson Avenue, all related to the culvert work. Evans Street at Reade Circle is expected to be closed for approximately six months.
Motorists traveling north on Evans Street are encouraged to take West 14th Street to Dickinson Avenue, or East 10th Street to Cotanche Street and Reade Circle to get around the closure.
Motorists attempting to travel south on Evans Street will be detoured to Reade Circle or Cotanche Street via Fifth Street. Routes will be posted throughout the area.
The $33 million culvert upgrades are expected to address drainage issues and flooding downtown. For more information about the project, visit tcc.greenvillenc.gov.