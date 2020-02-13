Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.