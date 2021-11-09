As a teen growing up in Greenville, Christy Alexander Hallberg covered the walls of her bedroom with Led Zeppelin posters out of devotion to Jimmy Page. Though no one could have predicted it at the time, her admiration for the legendary guitarist would later help set the stage for her debut novel.
“Searching for Jimmy Page” is the coming-of-age story of 18-year-old Luna Kane, whose need to understand the truth about her mother’s suicide takes her on a journey from North Carolina to England to seek out the object of her mother’s obsession.
Hallberg will read from and sign copies of her book from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday in Joyner Library’s Janice Hardison Faulkner Gallery. Hallberg, a Greenville native, teaches at creative writing at ECU and is senior associate editor of the North Carolina Literary Review.
Hallberg, a Greenville native, teaches at creative writing at ECU and is senior associate editor of the North Carolina Literary Review.
The reading is among many public events coming up soon at the university. Others include:
Premiere Performance
The North Carolina NewMusic Initiative Premiere Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature ECU musicians performing music of ECU composers. Free. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. For more information call 328-6851.
Organ concert
The School of Music will present faculty artist David Arcus, organ, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Free. Face coverings are required.For more information call 328-6851.
Symphony orchestra
The ECU Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 in Wright Auditorium. The performance will feature ECU faculty artists Keiko Sekino and Kwan Yi, piano. Free. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. For more information call 328-6851.
String chamber music
The ECU String Chamber Music Recital will be at 5 p.m. Nov. 14 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. For more information call 328-6851.
Piano recital
The School of Music will present a Piano Area Recital at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. For more information call 328-6851.
Women composers
The School of Music will present International Music by Women Composers at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature ECU faculty artists Christine Gustafson, flute, and Catherine H. Garner, piano. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. For more information call 328-6851.
‘Head Over Heels’
“Head Over Heels,” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-20 at McGinnis Theater on the ECU campus. Additional matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 20-21. Tickets are $18 for the general public, $15 for faculty and senior adults and $10 for ECU students and youth. Members of the audience are required to wear masks, and there will be a staggered entry time for performances. An online viewing option is available. Visit ecu.edu/arts or call 328-6829.
Voyages
Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for “PBS NewsHour” and moderator of PBS’ public affairs show “Washington Week,” will discuss “Truth in Journalism: Reporting on Politics and Identity in America” at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. The event is part of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for more information.
Four Seasons
The Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will present Dvořák’s American at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Harriet Langley, violin; Amelia Dietrich, violin/viola; Ara Gregorian, violin/viola; and Raman Ramakrishnan, cello will perform works by Beethoven, Basewicz and Dvořák. Face coverings are required. Tickets are $40 and include the concert and residency initiatives. Visit fourseasons.ecu.edu or call 328-6019.
Jazz performance
The ECU Jazz Ensemble and Dr. Billy Taylor Combo Concert will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 in Wright Auditorium. Free. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. For more information call 328-6851.
‘Pirates of Penzance’
The ECU Opera Theater will present “The Pirates of Penzance” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19-20 at Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The opera features some of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most popular tunes. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $5 for students (with identification). Face coverings are required. Visit artsofthepamlico.org or call 252-946-2504. For all other information, call 328-6851.
Cello recital
The ECU Cello Studio Recital will be 12:30 p.m. Nov. 21 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. For more information call 328-6851.
Guitar ensemble
The ECU Guitar Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. For more information call 328-6851.
Solo show
School of Music graduate student Chris Puckett will perform a solo set of original instrumental music for guitar, electric bass and upright bass at 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at the A.J. Fletcher Hall. He will be performing the songs from his recently released EP “Bass Olympics 2020,” as well as performing music from upcoming albums “Prism” and “Grey” and “Colours. The event is open and free to the public. Face masks are required.
Early Music Collective
The Early Music Collective will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, in A.J. Fletcher Room B110. Free. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. For more information call 328-6851.