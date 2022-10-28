Pitt County’s public schools have welcomed more students this year after a period of declining numbers during the coronavirus pandemic, while some area private schools are reporting that gains in enrollment that began in 2020 have continued.

Pitt County Schools reported a total enrollment of 23,364 earlier this month, an increase of some 435 students over this time last year.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.