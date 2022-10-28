Pitt County’s public schools have welcomed more students this year after a period of declining numbers during the coronavirus pandemic, while some area private schools are reporting that gains in enrollment that began in 2020 have continued.
Pitt County Schools reported a total enrollment of 23,364 earlier this month, an increase of some 435 students over this time last year.
“The increase in enrollment figures is indicative that Pitt County students are returning in growing numbers to our public school classrooms,” Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker said in a statement, “which signals that the trend is now moving in the right direction for us after the pandemic.”
It remains to be seen whether other districts across the state and nation will experience a similar rebound.
The local school district’s recent gains follow an enrollment loss of 2.9% from 2019-20 to 2020-21, a time when N.C. Department of Public Instruction statistics showed that public schools across the state reported an average enrollment decline of 4.4%. That amounted to about 63,000 fewer students attending public schools statewide.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, public school enrollment across the country declined 3% between the fall of 2019 and the fall of 2020. Enrollment for prekindergarten through 12th grade declined from 50.8 million students to 49.4 million, returning to the level that it was in 2009.
Meanwhile, enrollment in home schools, public charter schools and private schools has increased over the last decade, a trend that some local schools saw intensify during the pandemic.
Greenville Christian Academy School Administrator Mike Lopez told The Daily Reflector in the summer of 2020 that the school’s phones started ringing when North Carolina announced plans for social distancing or remote learning in public schools. The inquiries haven’t stopped since then.
Lopez said enrollment has grown from 215 to 350 students, creating a waiting list for several grade levels and causing the school to consider adding classroom space as early as next year.
“At first it definitely was the COVID protocols and things of that nature,” he said of parents who were calling to ask about in-person instruction for their students in the fall of 2020. “(But) every year we’ve continued to grow post-COVID.”
While Lopez said some of the new students are from families moving into the area, “the majority are people who are already here and are looking for something different.”
“We interview every family,” he said. “We specifically ask, ‘Why are you coming into our school?’ and 99 percent of the time, it has something to do with the political agenda that seems to be changing in the public school system from everything regarding curriculum to students’ ideology.”
Two other area private schools have reported a similar trend in growth. Christ Covenant School in Winterville has seen modest gains in its student population each year since 2019-20. Since that time, the school has grown from 362 to 378 students, ranging from junior kindergarten to high school seniors.
“We’ve had pretty substantial enrollment growth in the last couple of years despite graduating our largest class,” said Jason Dulworth, academic dean. “We’re having significant growth in our lower grades.”
Dulworth said school enrollment received a boost from public school families who wanted their students to be able to attend class on-campus during COVID, but “we have not seen a trend of leaving (once enrolling at CCS).”
A report from the state’s Division of Non-Public Education shows that for the 2021-22 school year, a total of 1,836 students attended private schools in Pitt County. A similar number, 1,817, were home-schooled.
While state statistics indicate that public charter school enrollment increased by about 55% from 2015-16 to 2020-21, Pitt County has not followed that trend. Ignite Innovation Academy, which had a student population of about 200, closed in 2021. Winterville Charter Academy, with about 630 students, has grown by 20% in the last five school years.
Enrollment at John Paul II Catholic High School has nearly tripled in the last five school years, from 81 students in 2018-19 to 230 this year. Doug Smith, the school’s director of enrollment management and marketing, said a period of rapid growth at the school pre-dates the pandemic.
Although enrollment grew by nearly 30 students from 2019-20 to 2020-21, it increased by 50 students the following year and 30 this year.
“There are a number of motivating factors when it comes to people looking for change,” Smith said, adding that the school has increased offerings in sports and the arts in recent years.
Construction of a two-story addition is underway to accommodate growth. The 17-classroom addition, which includes space for a dining hall and art and science labs, is planned for completion as early as the start of the next school year in August 2023. It should increase the school’s capacity to 400 students in grades nine-12.
The Oakwood School, which added 61 new students this fall, also is poised to need additional classroom space.
“We’re looking for ways to expand,” Dan Quesnel, head of school, said. “We know with the growth in the lower school alone that in the next two years, we will need another classroom.”
But that wasn’t the case during the early part of the pandemic. Unlike some area private schools, Oakwood saw about a 10% decline in enrollment from 2019-20 to 2020-21.
“A lot of our families got furloughed, so they saw their incomes go down significantly,” Quesnel said. “Then coming back that first year after that stay-at-home order, we had families that were worried about paying tuition and then ending up at home.”
But after the initial, state-mandated shutdown in the spring of 2020, Oakwood was able to resume in-person instruction.
“Once people realized that we were here in person,” Quesnel said, “then we started to see not only some families coming back but new families.”
Today, Oakwood, which recently celebrated the addition of a new STEAM lab for the lower school, has seen enrollment return to its pre-pandemic level of 300 to 310 students.
A similar rebound has been reported nationally in schools that were able to provide more in-person instruction during the pandemic. According to the Return to Learn Tracker, a survey by American Enterprise Institute, schools that remained remote longer saw more students leave.
The survey showed that the most remote districts experienced a two-year slide of 4.4% — or 1 in 22 students — in 2020-21 and 2021-22. But districts providing mostly in-person instruction rebounded 0.9% in 2021-22, for a net loss of 1 in 93 students.