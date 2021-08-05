Carolina Donor Services, which coordinates organ and tissue donations for the Greenville region and through out the state, has unveiled a new name and logo along with new mission, vision and values statements, the organization announced Thursday.
At the heart of an extensive rebranding initiative is the organization’s new name, HonorBridge, which reflects a tireless commitment to honor the decisions of organ and tissue donors, a news release announcing the change said.
“Today we enter a new era with a new name: We are HonorBridge — building upon the legacy of Carolina Donor Services,” said Danielle Niedfeldt president and chief executive. “The name HonorBridge speaks to our honoring our donors’ lives and their families’ grief, their memories, and their decisions. Additionally, we are a bridge builder and connector. We build bridges of hope and purpose for donor families and connect grieving families with much needed support and ways to connect with their loved one’s recipients. In this manner, we build a bridge from tragedy to hope.”
The service over the past two years has experienced tremendous growth and record-breaking numbers for saving and healing lives, the release said. Multiple focus groups that included donor families, health care professionals, board of directors and staff developed the new name to convey the compassion, empathy and respect the organization brings to its work.
“At HonorBridge, we help to build a bridge from grief to fulfillment; from death to life; from tragedy to hope,” Niedfeldt said. “Ultimately, we connect donors with recipients. And we connect community members with information about giving the gift of life.”
Its new mission statement is: HonorBridge is devoted to building connections that save and heal lives through organ and tissue donation.
The vision statement is: We set the pace for life-saving donation around the world through continuous improvement and innovation. By building trusting relationships, we inspire communities and partners to be passionate advocates and invite people to experience the fulfillment of giving life to others.
The organization’s values are:
- Trust — Honor the trust that people place in us.
- Diversity, Equity and Inclusion — We work as one. We celebrate all.
- Service — Commit to service excellence.
- Innovation — Embrace the power of innovation.
- Passion — Live our passion for healing lives.
One organ, eye and tissue donor can save and heal more than 75 lives, and nearly one in 20 Americans will require some type of tissue transplant.
“For the people waiting, time is running out,” said Niedfeldt. “Unfortunately, there are not enough organs available to meet the demand.”
Currently, 95 percent of Americans are in favor of being a donor, yet only 54 percent of all North Carolina licensed drivers have taken the action step to register their decisions at the DMV.
“We must close this gap,” Niedfeldt continued. “The easiest way to do this is to register your decision to become an organ, eye and tissue donor at either the DMV or online at HonorBridge.org.”
It has been a remarkable year for HonorBridge is the federally designated, nonprofit organ procurement organization serving 7.5 million people in 77 counties in North Carolina, along with Pittsylvania County in Virginia. It has offices in Durham, Greenville and Winston-Salem.
For more information, visit HonorBridge.org or call 1-800-200-2672.