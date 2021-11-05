Greenville’s Recreation and Parks staff want to establish a no-wake zone at the Wildwood Park lake to accommodate a variety of watercraft.
Greenville City Council is scheduled to approve a resolution asking the state’s Wildlife Resources Commission to approve the no-wake zone designation during its 6 p.m. Monday meeting.
The action is part of the council’s consent agenda, which are noncontroversial items that are approved collectively without discussion.
The lake is connected to the Tar River, which gives the Wildlife Resources Commission authority to enforce the no-wake zone, said city parks planner Mark Nottingham.
The connection is through a canal from which the Pitt County Soil and Water Conservation District office removed debris to make it easier for watercraft to enter the lake off of the Tar River.
The city is promoting the lake as a location for multiple watersport activities. Instructional classes in kayaking and canoeing will be offered in the spring. There also is a small swim beach, Nottingham said.
About the time the park opened, a ranger observed a jet ski traveling along the lake at speeds that could have created a hazard if other recreational watercraft had been present, Nottingham said.
The city wants motorized watercraft to travel at idling speed on the lake so kayakers, canoeists, paddleboarders and swimmers aren’t endangered, he said.
The lake also has shallow areas. Its average depth is 3 feet, but it ranges from 1 foot to 6 feet, Nottingham said. Slow speeds will protect watercraft operators and passengers if watercraft runs into a shallow area.
“We’re trying to create a safe environment for both types of users,” Nottingham said.
The Wildlife Resources Commission meets twice a year to consider no-wake zone applications. The goal is for the city’s application to be considered in December so buoys, anchors and signs be purchased early in the year. The cost is estimated to be $448.