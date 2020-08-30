A longtime ECU professor who had been the university’s historian, a retired neurosurgeon, a retired nurse and a landscaper are among the most recent victims of COVID-19 in Pitt County.
Death certificates filed at the Pitt County Register of Deeds office offer a peek into the pandemic’s ongoing toll in the county, where a total of 17 deaths have now been reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human services. Eight other death certificates since March list COVID-19 as a factor but don’t correspond with known death dates or demographic information provided by the state.
Three of the people who died this month lived at Cypress Glen Retirement Community, according to death certificates and obituary information. Six of the 17 were residents at East Carolina Rehab and Wellness. COVID-19 outbreaks were reported at both locations by the state.
Historian Henry Clifton Ferrell Jr., the 15th person in the county to die from the virus, was among the Cypress Glen residents. He died Aug. 21. His family said in his obituary he died from complications of COVID-19. His death certificate listed respiratory failure and COVID-19 pneumonia as the cause of death.
Ferrell joined East Carolina University’s history department in 1960 as a professor, according to the obituary published in The Daily Reflector on Wednesday. He served in many roles at the university such as Faculty Senate parliamentarian and university historian.
Ferrell published many articles and two books regarded as guideposts of the university’s history: “No Time for Ivy: East Carolina University 1907-2007,” and “Promises Kept: East Carolina, 1980-2007.”
“His work at East Carolina earned him the respect and veneration of the academic community, but he love his work in the classroom the most,” the obituary said.
He also contributed time and energy into his church, Jarvis United Methodist, where he sang in choir with a “confident tenor tone” and was chairman of the Greenville Utilities Commission through Hurricane Floyd and its aftermath.
Ferrell’s family concluded the obit with a plea to readers to wear a face mask and remember those who are vulnerable to COVID-19.
“We have an obligation to one another to care, to be selfless, and to think of others before ourselves,” the obituary said.
The Daily Reflector has used death records, state data and obituary information to identify 14 more Pitt residents whose deaths have been attributed to the virus. Only Ferrell’s family and two other families have confirmed the deaths publicly. Raymond Hyler, 88, a Pentecostal minister, died June 30. Geraldine “Holly” Ferrara, 67, an office worker, died on April 19, the second county death reported.
Efforts are ongoing by the Reflector to contact families who have suffered a loss from the virus. Others who died this month include:
- A 61-year-old Hispanic man who worked in lawn maintenance, according to his death certificate. His obituary included many pictures of his family. He died Aug. 4.
- A 94-year-old white man who was a resident at Cypress Glen. He was a neurosurgeon and avid sailor who enjoyed riding in his golf cart with his dog, according to his obituary. He died Aug. 9
- A 94-year-old white woman who was a resident at Cypress Glen. She was a registered nurse who lived in many cities across the United States with her husband, according to her obituary. She died Aug. 11.
Ferrell’s death was reported on Aug. 22. Two more deaths were reported on Thursday. One of them was between 50-64, another was 75 or older, according to data available. One died on Aug. 21, the other on Aug. 22.
The Daily Reflector has not obtained records for those deaths, but Pitt County Public Health Director John Silvernail said Wednesday that two deaths reported last weekend that were potentially linked the Cypress Glen ongoing outbreak.
Silvernail said the state guidance to classify a COVID-19 death requires a clinical syndrome compatible with the virus, signs and symptoms of the disease, a positive test and no period of recovery before their death.
When a physician completes a certificate of death they are obliged to put they believe is the cause of death, Silvernail said. Some certificates list COVID-19 as a cause of death based on a presumptive cause, but if the person was not tested for COVID-19 then the death will not be counted among state and local totals.
Silvernail said he believes at some point the state plans to go back into the death records and account for other deaths possibly related to the virus.
“If someone in the hospital has a positive test for COVID they refer those to us, we go through the medical records, we look at that definition that’s been given to us by the state health department and we see if that matches the definition and then we file the report through the North Carolina electronic disease surveillance system,” Silvernail said.
In July, Silvernail said, two death certificates reported COVID-19 was a cause of death but neither person had positive tests, so they were not listed as COVID deaths.
Also, if a death certificate lists coronavirus as a cause of death that does not mean the person died of COVID-19, Silvernail said. There were four other known human coronaviruses prior to COVID-19 that produced respiratory diseases such as winter colds and bronchitis.
COVID-19 is listed as an immediate cause, an underlying cause, or significant condition on eight more certificates located by the Reflector. They recorded Pitt County deaths that occurred between June 22 and Aug. 18.