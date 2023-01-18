As Pitt County’s “Envision Pitt County 2045” land use plan enters its final months of review before implementation, the county’s planning director discussed recreation and affordable housing as key focus areas.

James Rhodes, Pitt County’s planning director, broke down certain portions of the plan for members of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce at a monthly power luncheon Tuesday. He said the county’s planning board will receive an update on the blueprint at a meeting today, before a public hearing in February. The plan will return to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners in March.


