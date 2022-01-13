The American Red Cross is seeking blood donations to combat a national shortage.
The organization announced this week it has had to limit distribution to hospitals in need of blood products due to the shortage.
“Winter weather across the country and the recent surge of COVID-19 cases are compounding the already-dire situation facing the blood supply,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross. Lasky urged people to donate to ensure people can receive necessary care.
The pandemic has contributed to a 10 percent decline in overall donors. The organization also reported a 62 percent drop in blood drive events at schools and colleges.
The organization is also looking for volunteers Volunteers are also needed to run blood collection sites and transport products. Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday for more information.
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.
Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
- Bear Grass Community/Yucca House, 6343 E. Bear Grass Road, 2-6 p.m., Jan. 18.
- ECU Main Campus Student Center, East Fifth Street, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Jan. 19
- Cypress Landing Home Owner Association, Cypress Landing Bay Club, 100 Marina Drive, Chocowinity, noon-5 p.m. Jan. 20
- St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St., 1-5 p.m., Jan. 23
- Martin County Auditorium/Riverside High School, 1260 Godwin Ave., Williamston, 2-6 p.m., Jan. 24.
- First Christian Church, 307 E. Third St., Washington, 1-5 p.m. Jan 25
- Barnes, Ebron, Taft Community Center, 120 Park Access Road, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Jan. 26
- Bethany United Methodist Church, 2766 S. Savannah Road, Belhaven, 2-6:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
- Chocowinity First Baptist Church, 230 N.C. 33 West, 2-6 p.m., Jan. 31.
- The Heritage at Arlington, 2700 Arlington Blvd., 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Jan. 30