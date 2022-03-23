Greenville’s police chief wants to keep red-light cameras working because they are making a difference in crash reductions.
Police Chief Mark Holtzman was promoting the effectiveness of the cameras and other safety measures before a ruling last week by the state Court of Appeals that the camera program is unconstitutional.
As the Greenville City Council and Pitt County Schools discuss their next steps, Holtzman wants people to know the red-light camera program is still working and people still need to pay their tickets.
“I think it has changed behavior,” Holtzman said in an interview last week. “Ninety-three percent of people that get a red light ticket don’t get a second one. Yes, it’s changing behavior. We hope to see that across the entire city.”
After two motorists sued the city and Pitt County Board of Education over the red-light cameras program, an appellate panel decided unanimously that the program’s funding framework violates the state constitution’s directive that the “clear proceeds” of all fines collected must be “used exclusively for maintaining free public schools.”
The school system receives all the funds from fines but pays the city and a contractor that operates the system about 30 percent of the return. The court ruled that clear proceeds are more like 90 percent.
The cameras, combined with barriers called delineators placed at key intersections, have dropped Greenville from being No. 1 in crashes to No. 8 in the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles Traffic Crash Fact report, Holtzman said.
The city has seen a 22 percent reduction in crashes at the five intersections with cameras since the program was implemented in 2017, he said. The number of rear-end collisions at those locations decreased by 25 percent, leading to a 39 percent reduction of injuries from rear-end crashes.
The number of suspected violations also has decreased, he said. In 2021 there were 33,591 recorded events at the five intersections, a 10.8 percent reduction compared to 37,650 events recorded in 2018. Holtzman said 60 percent of the tickets issued went to non-Greenville residents.
While the pandemic shutdown closed businesses and limited travel in 2020 resulted in a dramatic drop in crashes and other incidents, 2019 and 2021 also saw notable drops, Holtzman said.
A notable outlier in the red-light camera program numbers at the intersection of West Arlington Boulevard and South Memorial Drive in 2021. Crashes increased by 35 percent at the intersection, exceeding its 2017 number of 27 crashes.
Holtzman said it appears the increased number of crashes may have occurred because more vehicles were traveling through the intersection to reach Vidant Health’s COVID testing site.
“Nothing is perfect. These systems aren’t perfect. You are not going to see a drop every year,” Holtzman said. “When you do see an increase you have to ask yourself logical questions: Why are we seeing that increase there?”
In a March 7 memorandum to the City Council, Holtzman said his department and city engineers would study the intersection to see if there are improvements available to reduce future crashes.
The traffic delineators, pole-like devices that restrict left turns and through movements from side roads and driveways, have reduced wrecks by 50 percent to 88 percent at four locations, Holtzman said. A fifth location saw a 75 percent reduction in its first six months.
Delineators are at seven locations across the city, based on a recommendation from the city’s Traffic Safety Task Force. One was installed by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Holtzman said NCDOT is reviewing three more requests from the city.
The delineators are installed at intersections without traffic signals. The goal is to prevent vehicles from turning left and traveling in center turn lanes.
Turning right at those intersections and going around the block to reach a designation may add five or 10 minutes to a driver’s travel time, “but it’s going to get you home safe,” Holtzman said.
At Arlington Boulevard and Smythewyck Drive, the site of the first delineator installation, 15 vehicle crashes occurred in the year before the system was installed in late 2017. Only four crashes occurred in the following year, a 73 percent reduction.
At Charles Boulevard and Elm and Wall Streets, 16 crashes occurred in the year before the delineator was installed in December 2018; only two occurred in the next year, an 88 percent reduction.
At Charles Boulevard and Smythewyck Drive there was a 50 percent reduction, from 10 to five, and Arlington Boulevard and Wimbledon Drive saw a drop from 12 wrecks to two, an 83 percent reduction, according to police department data in the memo.
“Sometimes in this job we are able to reduce crashes, incrementally make changes, and sometimes you can actually fix the problem,” Holtzman said. “It’s great to be able to see that. I would call it fixing a problem when you make three-quarters of it go away the minute you implement it. That’s a fix.”
Installation of a delineator system costs about $8,000, he said.
Delineators don’t work for every intersection, Holtzman said. The state on occasion has said a location does warrant the installation of a delineator system.
“I said we’re working for a community and we don’t need to wait until people are killed, we need to be proactive at any point that we can and challenge the old ways of getting approval,” Holtzman said.
“Some of these are put in after the fact and they are more of a memorial instead of a median. I use that statement from time to time, let’s build medians, not memorials. Let’s build safe places to cross the street.”
Improved safety extends beyond crosswalks.
The city will soon start installing new lighting along South Memorial Drive from the Tar River south to Greenville Boulevard.
“There have been fatalities in that area on Memorial around where Sixth Street is … people will walk between the gas station and the tobacco store or between the neighborhood and the gas station,” Holtzman said. “Most times they are not using the crosswalks, they are not crossing at the intersection. They are crossing midblock where there is no crosswalk and it’s very dangerous.”
The $350,000 project will install the new lighting on both sides of the street.
Currently, lighting is only on one side of the street and the lights are 300-400 feet apart, Holtzman said. The new lights will be between 120-150 feet apart on both sides of the road, which will “perfectly” balance the lights, he said.
“I feel if a driver has an opportunity to see someone in the roadway, even if they are crossing illegally, not at a crosswalk, then the driver can hit the brakes and avoid the crash. So many of our accidents in that area, a driver didn’t have a chance to avoid the collision,” Holtzman said.
The department also has been working with engineering to find a solution for decreasing accidents involving pedestrians in the area of Evans and Howell streets.
In mid-February, a 67-year-old man was killed when he tried to cross Evans Street to reach a Family Dollar at Howell Street.
Holtzman said a preliminary draft plan has been developed. It proposes installing a crosswalk to carry foot traffic and creating a center median where pedestrians can pause while crossing the street. The median’s installation would eliminate left turns at that location, Holtzman said.