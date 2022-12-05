Power-Outage-Vandalism

This photo shows the gate to the Duke Energy West End substation Sunday in Moore County.

 John Nagy/The Pilot via The Associated Press

The No. 2 person at Greenville Utilities on Monday condemned the act that cut power to tens of thousands in Moore County and said redundancies in the local system are designed to protect against similar disruptions here.

A sustained effort to protect the local grid from natural disasters like floods and hurricanes also insulates it from incidents like the one Saturday in which unknown suspects broke into two Duke Power substations and fired shots at equipment, said Christopher N. Padgett, GUC assistant general manager/chief administrative officer.


Staff writer Pat Gruner and the Associated Press contributed to this report. Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com and 329-9570.