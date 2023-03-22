Pitt County's state legislators are seeking funds to repair Greenville's Town Common bulkhead.
State Reps. Gloristine Brown, and Timothy Reeder are co-sponsoring the legislation seeking $10 million to help start the project.
The bulkhead, built in 1967, is reaching the end of its service life. It's estimated it will cost $25 million to repair the structure, according to information from the city.
“I am pleased to work with Rep. Brown on this bill which will allow the city to rehabilitate a significant infrastructure concern that threatens the downtown area.,” Reeder said. “We have seen too often the devastating effects of flooding in eastern North Carolina and Greenville. This will help mitigate the risk for downtown.”
The Town Common hosts a multitude of events including the city's Fourth of July celebrations, Pirate Fest, Sunday in the Park concerts and New Year's Eve celebration.
“I am proud to join my colleague in introducing this bill that will make vital investments in our downtown water infrastructure,” Brown said. “The reality is that the city has been dealing with this issue for a while now, and I hope that House leadership will realize the urgency when considering its inclusion in the budget.”
Once the bill is read onto the House floor, it will head to the House Appropriations Committee, of which both representatives are members, where it will be considered for inclusion in this year’s state budget. The budget is expected to be released sometime this spring, according to House leadership.