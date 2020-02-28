The Daily Reflector brought home 10 awards for reporting, writing and photography on Thursday during the N.C. Press Association’s annual News, Editorial and Photojournalism contest.
The contest judged hundreds of entries from newspapers across the state for impact, quality and style. The Daily Reflector was judged against entries from daily newspapers whose circulation is between 12,500 and 35,000. The papers included Asheville, Wilmington, Durham and Salisbury, among others.
The Reflector won three first-place awards, including one for Photo Page or Essay for a spread by photographers Molly Mathis and Deborah Griffin covering the visit of President Donald Trump to Greenville.
Also, Griffin’s photo of Dontae Sharpe was a finalist for AP Photo of the Year.
Features writer Kim Grizzard won first place for Religion & Faith Reporting for a story she wrote about the Message of Easter outdoor drama performed in Martin County.
The sports staff also won first place for its overall coverage. The judge for the category said of the section: “Great balance of the local coverage that’s important to readers with news from across the sports world.”
Second-place awards went to editor Bobby Burns and intern Conner Patchkofsky for a string of editorial pages over the summer that featured lots of letters to the editor and good local and state appeal, according to the judge.
Senior reporter Ginger Livingston won second place in News Feature Writing for “Your family is part of me,” what the judge called a “well-written, touching story of a lung and liver transplant recipient and the family of the organ donor. A very good read.”
ECU beat writer Ronnie Woodward also took second for sports columns.
Burns took two third-place awards, one for editorials he wrote and another for mutli-media reporting on a march held last summer in support of “The Squad.”
Mathis earned a third-place prize for sports photography for a shot at a South Central High School basketball game, and sports editor Nathan Summers won third place in the sports enterprise reporting category for a story on Bradford Creek Golf Course: Dollars and sense: The value of the public course.
“Excellent piece of sports enterprise journalism,” the judge said. “Great quotes and organization — and for taking an interesting angle on such an important subject.”
Jim Green, who joined the Reflector this year as a regional preps sports writer, also won two awards: first place sports photography for a shot in The Enterprise of Williamston and third-place for reporting for a story in the Bertie Ledger-Advance.
Griffin also won awards for photography and writing for work she did while at The Enterprise.
In addition to the editorial awards, the press association also announced the results of its annual Advertising Awards.
The Daily Reflector staff brought home six first place awards, four second place awards and one third place awards in categories including best advertising campaign, best signature page and best retail ad.
Among the first-place award winners was the August 2019 edition of Her Magazine, which won in the niche publication category. The judge said: “Great page design and layout. Colorful, creative photography.”