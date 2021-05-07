Seniors game for a little athletic action can sign up for the chance to compete.
Wednesday is the deadline to register for the 2021 Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games, scheduled for June 7-20.
Athletes and artists age 50 and over will have an opportunity to compete in more than 40 sports events and SilverArts, which includes visual, literary, performing and heritage categories.
Participation, whether virtual and/or in-person, will be based on government guidelines for the month of June. Sports events include pickleball, horseshoes, walking, swimming, bicycling, bowling, billiards, table tennis, team sports for softball and 3-on-3 basketball.
The Celebration of the Games opening ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. on June 7, either virtually or in-person in front of the Community, Schools and Recreation Center at the Alice F. Keene Park, depending on Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders.
All are invited to attend and support the artists and the athletes, the lighting of the senior games torch and the presentation of the Pioneer Spirit awards.
The games are a leading health and well-being program for the residents of Pitt County. Participants are joined by seniors from Beaufort, Martin, Hertford and Bertie Counties.
Participants have year-round opportunities for practice sessions, clinics, and sports competition. Qualified participants on the local level will be eligible to compete in the NC Senior Games State Finals this fall.
The games are coordinated by Pitt County Community, Schools and Recreation with the support and sponsorship of the Greenville Recreation and Parks Department, the ECU Campus Recreation and Wellness Department, the College of Health and Human Performance, the Mid-East Commission Area Agency on Aging, Vidant Medical Center Community Programs and Edward Jones: Gregory A. Weigum.
For more information or to register, contact Pitt County Community, Schools and Recreation at 902-1975.