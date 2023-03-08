...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY...
Dry fuels, low relative humidity (20 to 30 percent), and gusty
north winds of 20 to 25 mph will likely lead to adverse fire
behavior.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
Having fun and staying fit don't have an age limit, which helps explain the enduring popularity of the Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games.
The games and SilverArts program are scheduled for April 17–May 7 at several locations in Greenville. Athletes and artists age 50 and over will have an opportunity to compete in more than 40 sporting events and SilverArts categories including visual, literary, performing and heritage.
Athletes and artists interested in participating have until March 23 to register.
Athletes can compete in more than 40 events including pickleball, horseshoes, walking, swimming, basketball, softball, bicycling, bowling, billiards, table tennis and team sports like softball and 3-on-3 basketball.
According to organizers, the senior games program is a leading health promotion and well-being program for the residents across Pitt County. The local games also include seniors from Beaufort, Martin, Hertford and Bertie counties. Participants have year-round opportunities for practice sessions, clinics and sports competitions.
The Greenville-Pitt County games are among 53 local events sanctioned by North Carolina Senior Games. Select participants on the local level will qualify to compete in the N.C. Senior Games State Finals this fall.
The local games are coordinated by Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation with the support and sponsorship of the Greenville Recreation and Parks Department, the East Carolina University Campus Recreation and Wellness Department and the College of Health and Human Performance, Gregory A. Weigum of Edward Jones, Humana and Brown & Wood Automobile Dealer.
Community Schools and Recreation is coordinated jointly by Pitt County Schools and the Pitt County Board of Commissioners.