The Greenville Police Department Wednesday confirmed that the remains found in a Saturday house fire were those of Sgt. Tim “Mac” McInerney.
At 4 a.m. Saturday, authorities responded to McInerney’s home on Fox Hollow Drive in Ayden. The fire destroyed the house and a body was recovered. On Wednesday, the department shared in a Facebook post that an autopsy confirmed it was McInerney’s.
“Late this afternoon, the Greenville Police Department received official confirmation from the Pitt County Medical Examiner's Office that remains discovered after a weekend house fire in Ayden are, in fact, those of our beloved Sergeant Tim "Mac" McInerney."
The 26-year veteran of the force oversaw the Violent Crime Reduction Unit, supervising GPD’s federal and state task force officers, warrant squad and Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. He previously served as a U.S. Marshals Service Task Force Officer and as a member of the department's emergency response team.
McInerney is survived by his young daughter, Sydney, whose mother passed away in 2018. A GoFundMe for Sydney said that she was staying with family friends at the time of the fire.
McInerney is also survived by his sister, Greenville police Capt. Tara Stanton.
The department’s post said McInerney was enthusiastic and dedicated to “seeking justice for victims.”
“If you ran from him, he was going to find you. His work has earned him accolades over the years from the U.S. Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Attorney General's Office, just to name a few."
McInerney was one of the four original members of the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern North Carolina Fugitive Task Force, the department reported. He lost his partner in the unit, Warren "Sneak" Lewis, in 2011 while serving a murder warrant in Kinston. In 2018, Tim's wife of 15 years, Nicole, also died unexpectedly.
It was reported Monday that McInerney's dog, Lacy, also was found dead in the fire.
The cause of the fire and McInereny's death remained under review by the State Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday. The N.C. Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.
The SBI is the lead on the case at the request of Greenville Chief Mark Holtzman.
A GoFundMe for Sydney has raised over $50,000 as of Wednesday evening.