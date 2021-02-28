The committee tasked with reviewing building names at East Carolina University’s stands by its initial recommendation to rename five building on campus.
Morgan Fried, student body treasurer, made a motion during a remote meeting on Friday to state that the committee stands by its work and the work of the historians they cited in determining whether Jarvis, Fleming and Cotten halls as well as the Joyner East and West buildings should be renamed.
The motion was tabled to have its official literature workshopped by Gerald Prokopowicz, committee chairman.
During a Feb. 11 meeting, ECU’s Board of Trustees’ Committee for Athletics and Advancement charged Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson with further researching and developing standards for the building naming.
The board said setting standards would help with any future need to rename buildings.
Prokopowicz pointed out that such standards are already in place.
Standards for renaming are outlined in ECU’s Policy on Naming University Facilities and Activities. Section six of the policy specifically refers to the criteria for renaming. Standards which were applied during the committee’s initial review in 2015 fall under section 6.3.4 which states changes may be made if “a benefactor’s or honoree’s reputation changes substantially so that the continued use of that name may compromise the public trust, dishonor the university’s standards, or otherwise be contrary to the best interest of the university.”
The standards also state:
“Care must be taken when, with the passage of time, the standards and achievements deemed to justify a naming action may change and observers of a later age may deem those who have conferred a naming honor at an earlier age to have erred. Names should not be altered simply because later observers would have made different judgments.”
Prokopowicz said those standards were followed.
“I think we certainly followed that standard ourselves in the recommendations we’ve made,” Prokopowicz said. “We implicitly followed them. We did not discuss those standards but we did not act capriciously or without guidance.”
Another concern of the board of trustees was that reports previously posted by the committee were subjective. Prokopowicz said that is not the case.
“One of (the things discussed in their meeting) was a statement implying pretty clearly that the chancellor’s presentation and our report was subjective and not objective,” Prokopowicz said. “I want to say publicly that I stand by the professionalism of the historians on whom we relied to produce accurate history.
“It is true that the evidence that they presented and we cited in our references are not comfortable reading and it is not unusual for a person who is unfamiliar with how professional historians do their work, when confronted with evidence of something they don’t like, to accuse the historians of being biased or revisionist, as if there was any kind of history other than revisionist.”
“I do feel like we did a good job,” said Allison Danell, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “Even though my area of expertise is not history, I do share your concerns, Dr. (Prokopowicz), that analysis is not required when gathering data and evidence.”
Prokopowicz also said that the board’s desire to make the renaming a one-time affair was not going to come to fruition, citing how political and social beliefs continue to evolve and even referencing the renaming of Aycock Residence Hall in 2015.
“Nothing that we reported was unknown prior to our report,” Prokopowicz said. “It was all known five years ago during the Aycock discussion and it was all known 100 years ago when the buildings were named.
“Nothing historians found was new; it was all public record material,” he said. “Everybody knew that James Joyner had written about the inferiority of what he called ‘Negro education’ in the state when they named the library after him. The difference now is not the availability of evidence, it’s the fact that we live in a different world. That was in an era of segregation and we don’t live in that world anymore.”
“All the facts about Jarvis were known in 2015 when the board decided to remove the name of Aycock,” Prokopowicz said. “They didn’t act on Jarvis at that time, because at that time it was a radical step for ECU to act on Aycock. It made us a national leader in what turned out to be a national movement. It was not going to happen politically or otherwise that multiple names would be removed.”
Members of the committee also expressed concern at being tasked to research and report on names of 77 other buildings on campus by the board’s April 22 meeting.
“It’s not possible by April,” one member said.
The committee also welcomed its newest member, Aisha Powell, who is the vice chair of ECU’s Staff Senate as well as assistant director at the Advising Center for ECU’s College of Business. The committee now has nine members, with two faculty, four staff and three students.
The committee will meet again in March, prior to reporting their findings to the board of trustees. A date has not been set for that meeting.