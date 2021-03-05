The committee in charge of developing renaming standards wants to give the community a look at its final draft.
Chris Locklear, interim chief of staff at East Carolina University, mentioned that idea during a public meeting of the Renaming Standards Writing Group Thursday morning. In the brief meeting, Locklear received feedback from committee members and relayed the charge put forth by Ron Mitchelson, interim chancellor at ECU.
“Interim Chancellor Mitchelson wants the document that we recommend to be referred to within the larger naming policy,” Locklear told members. “Whatever we recommend will be designed to append to the policy.”
Standards for renaming are outlined in ECU’s Policy on Naming University Facilities and Activities. Section six of the policy specifically refers to the criteria for renaming.
Gerald Prokopowicz, history professor at ECU and chairman of the ad hoc building renaming committee, told members of the standards writing group that a focus should fall on reinforcing existing policy.
“This needs to be part of the naming policy as the chancellor says it does,” Prokopowicz said. “The (ECU Board of Trustees) has requested standards and policies when, in fact they already have standards and policies. What we are really providing are not anything new but detail and amplification of the existing policy.”
The group plans to put together a draft by their next meeting on March 9. Locklear said that, when a near-finished draft is submitted, the group would let the community provide feedback in the form of a survey.
“It would be an opportunity to receive reactions to statements and invite consideration of other content,” Locklear said. “It won’t have a long window of time given our deadline, but it is an opportunity to receive some reaction to what we are considering.”
The ad hoc renaming committee was formed in October to review the works and writings of Sallie S. Cotten, James L. Fleming and Thomas J. Jarvis, whose names are on residence halls; James Y. Joyner, whose name is on the main campus library; and Robert H. Wright, whose name is on the campus auditorium.
The committee voted on Jan. 22 to recommend removing the names of Cotten, Fleming, Jarvis and Joyner from their respective buildings but allowing Wright’s name to remain on the auditorium.
At the Feb. 11 ECU Board of Trustees meeting, the board voted to push off a decision until March 31 directing the committee to seek more evidence and present and standards. The Standards Writing Group was put forth by Mitchelson in response.