A century-old structure built for worship will become a home for the sciences by year’s end.
Work is underway at the Cupola Building, 226 W. Eighth St., to change the former church-turned-office-supply-store into a museum for the natural sciences.
Taft Family Ventures is renovating the Classical Revival structure, the historic church building constructed in 1916 with an octagonal cupola, to house the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Greenville.
Thomas Taft Jr., a principal with the company, offered the structure to the museum as part of a deal to purchase the museum’s current location on Dickinson Avenue from the City of Greenville. Taft and his partners plan to build a market-rate apartment complex and parking deck on several parcels in the area.
Taft purchased the Cupola Building in early 2022 because the property is next to the proposed multi-family site. It was built originally by First Christian Church and was home to Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist from 1968-97. Taff Office Supply later purchased and renovated the building.
“We knew we weren’t going to tear it down. That’s part of the reason we bought it, to make sure that anyone else that didn’t have any sort of attachment to the historical value would come in, buy it and tear it down,” Taft said.
During the discussions with the city, Taft promised to find a new home for the museum. It was proposed that the Cupola Building house the museum. He and Emily Jarvis, the head of the museum’s Greenville location, started space planning and realized it would work.
“Anytime we can step in and help with that, plus provide a use the whole community can enjoy, it’s a no-brainer,” Taft said. “We’re invested in Greenville. Sometimes there’s a dollar return on that investment, sometimes there is a moral return on that investment. This one for a lot of reasons is more of a moral return.”
The first and second floors still provided slightly more space than the museum’s existing location. Taft reserved the basement area of the building, which housed the offices of the United Way of Pitt County at the time, for his use.
“I am looking forward to having a space that is very welcoming and at the same time inspiring when you walk in. I feel like the cupola offers that,” said Jarvis, who also is executive director of A Time For Science, a nonprofit that has partnered with the N.C. Museum of Natural Science to operate the local museum.
“It’s a space that, when you walk in, you look up, you look around,” Jarvis said. “I feel like it is built for inspiration and that is what we are about. We want to inspire young people and older people to want to engage and learn more. I feel the space, the cupola, is very conducive to that.”
Jarvis and Taft said the renovation is offering an opportunity to retrofit the building to meet the requirements of the Americans With Disabilities Act.
An elevator is being added to the building so people with mobility issues can enter from the front without navigating the majestic 11-step staircase and travel to the first and second floors. Larger bathrooms are being built on the first floor.
The existing location has two, single bathrooms. Taft is installing larger bathroom facilities.
“When we have a group of 100 kids in for a field trip or if we have something special going on for the museum, two bathrooms with 100 second-graders is not great,” Jarvis said. Classroom space is being added to the second floor so sessions don’t have to be taught on the museum floor.
Jarvis said The Art Lab, which fosters artists by giving them studio space, arts opportunities and business resources, also will have a dedicated space in the Cupola.
“There is a beautiful space upstairs, adjacent to the naturalist center, with gorgeous hardwood floors and a beautiful view of Greenville,” she said. “It’s a great studio space. We’re really excited.”
The high ceilings also will allow for additional exhibits. Jarvis said she’s on a mission “to create something” incredible to hang there.
While the museum’s astronomy and naturalists labs will be larger and the Discovery Forest will have a dedicated space, Jarvis said new exhibits will be on display at the new location.
The museum is working on getting a 550-gallon aquarium that will fit in the former baptismal area. It will display the aquatic life found in the Tar River.
“The underlying theme of our museum is what is in your backyard,” Jarvis said.
Relocating to the Cupola Building also will move the museum closer to the Greenville Museum of Art. The two museums currently partner to offer Uptown STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math), a daylong program where groups move between the two facilities for programming. Moving closer to the art museum reduces the travel time, allowing participants more programming time.
An outdoor patio area also is being added so field trip participants and the student can eat lunch.
The renovation also will make it easier for members of the public to tour the museum while activities are going on, Jarvis said.
Renovation work began in January, Taft said, and is expected to take six to eight months to complete.
Taft is fully funding the renovation, which was initially estimated to cost $1 million. However, wood rot and other deterioration has been found throughout the building, Taft said. They are also removing modifications done by earlier occupants, such as a display area built where the baptismal once stood, he said. The extra work, combined with the rising cost of construction materials resulted in the renovation costs almost doubling.
“You have plans … but until you start peeling the paint off and begin demolition you don’t know what you have,” Taft said. “Now we understand what we have and make adaptations along the way. For the most part, it is moving forward right where we want it to be.”
Spring and summer are the busiest times of year for the museum, which also has programming at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, Jarvis said. If the Cupola Building is complete in late summer, early fall, she anticipates closing the museum for two months to undertake the move. Programming will shift to the Contentnea Creek location until the Greenville site reopens.
No date has been set for a grand reopening, Jarvis said, but she’s excited for the future.
“We’ve got this amazing historic building, the Cupola Building, that I think most people in Greenville know about but hardly anyone has ever had the opportunity to walk in the door,” Jarvis said. “Now we are able to be part of saving this beautiful historic building with the opportunity for anybody to walk into this building for free.”