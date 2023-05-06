The Greenville Off-Leash Dog Area is on track to reopen after Memorial Day, weather permitting, featuring new amenities and rules for the public and their pets, according to the city’s head parks official.

The park on Ash Street closed in early March for renovations to its surfaces and fencing, which had sustained damage from digging, weather and general wear and tear. Don Octigan, Greenville’s director of Recreation and Parks, said that staff has been onsite two or three days a week to perform the maintenance since then.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 329-9566.