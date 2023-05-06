Fencing is set to be installed at the Greenville Off-Leash Dog Area in the next two weeks, part of renovations that have been underway at the park since early March. New signage, a dog washing area and more seating will now be available for visitors.
A shade area installed at a section of the Greenville Off-Leash Dog Area by city staff is part of renovations that have closed the park since early March. It is set to reopen by the end of the month.
Photos by Pat Gruner/The Associated Press
A loader drops soil at a separate shade area on the large dog side of the Greenville Off Leash Dog Area on Wednesday.
Photo by Pat Gruner
The Greenville Off-Leash Dog Area is on track to reopen after Memorial Day, weather permitting, featuring new amenities and rules for the public and their pets, according to the city’s head parks official.
The park on Ash Street closed in early March for renovations to its surfaces and fencing, which had sustained damage from digging, weather and general wear and tear. Don Octigan, Greenville’s director of Recreation and Parks, said that staff has been onsite two or three days a week to perform the maintenance since then.
Initial plans were for the park to reopen before Memorial Day, but weather pushed the timeline back to the end of the month, according to Octigan.
Chapel Hill gravel will resurface earthen areas. It is safe for pets, Octigan said, and better for drainage and pet waste than dirt surfaces. The material is used by other parks in the region and recommended by The East Group, who Octigan said assisted with planning.
“Our parks staff have been great through this,” Octigan said. “They took this on, took ownership of it, which is great because we’ll also have to maintain it. If they’ve made this happen they’ll make sure this is maintained to the standard of the city.”
That gravel will be installed in both sides of the park, which is sectioned off into small and large dog areas separated by fencing. The large dog side of the park will now have its own entrances, one near Ash Street and the other at the South Tar River Greenway. Octigan said that will prevent dogs from having to crowd a single entrance on busy days.
Octigan said that the renovations are on-budget at this time, coming in at a cost of just about $100,000. The majority of that came from surfacing materials and fencing. The fence will be installed by a contractor, Octigan said, but the majority of work being done by city staff has made the project more cost-efficient. The money for the project was drawn from general funds Octigan said in February.
That fence will go up in the next two weeks, after which staff will install Bermuda sod. At that point, Octigan said it is a matter of letting the sod set without outside interference and then reopening the park in time for its busy summer season. After the fence is installed, Octigan said it is important for the public to know the gates will be locked to prevent visitors from disturbing the sod.
The park also will feature new seating underneath shade areas, additional pet waste stations and more trash receptacles. Octigan said that it is important pet owners help clean up after their pets once the park reopens. One shade area has been installed on the small dog side and there are three now under construction for large dog owners.
A dog washing station is already present, separated for large and small dogs. The wash area also will be separated by fencing to only allow two dogs access at the same time, Octigan said.
Plans are to get an agility course installed in the large dog area as well, though that may come to be after the park has opened. Right now, Octigan said he is focused on getting the infrastructure in place. Weather could impact that timeline as the region continues its rainy season.
After that, parks staff as well as Animal Protective Services officers and park rangers will be more visible at the park, Octigan said. Part of that is to provide safety, but also he wants to promote communication with users to shape the future of the park.
“We’re going to add signage ... to make sure the public is informed of the rules,” Octigan said. “Our (phone) number’s going to be there. Animal Protective Services, their number’s going to be on there. We have updated rules for the park.”
Those rules will include the obvious display of rabies tags, Octigan said.
Concerns about park safety arose in December when parkgoers reported that a Yorkshire terrier puppy worked its way through a hole in the small dog area’s fencing and was attacked by a German Shepherd in the large dog area. The puppy later died, parkgoers said.
That spurred a call from some parkgoers to install a membership program, though Octigan said that is not being considered at this time.
Carter Taylor, a nearby resident who would occasionally visit the park with his Australian Shepherd, Brinkly, said he will likely return to the park on slower days once it reopens. Its closure did not have a major hindrance on his and Brinkly’s routine, with him still being able to walk his dog on the greenway he said.
“It started kind of slow,” Taylor said of the rebuild. “It looks a lot more organized now.”