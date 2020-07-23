A downtown Greenville intersection is scheduled to reopen roughly a month earlier than scheduled, city officials announced.
The intersection of Evans Street and Reade Circle should reopen by 5 p.m. Friday, weather permitting. It has been closed since February to allow for construction as part of the Town Creek Culvert project.
It is part of a larger reopening of Reade Circle between Dickinson Avenue and Cotanche Street. The work had been scheduled to last through August, but was completed 30 days ahead of schedule.
Further construction on the culvert project will close a portion of West Ninth Street in the coming days. A portion of West Eighth Street and Ficklen Street also remain closed as work there continues.
The intersection of Reade Circle and Evans Street was the final major closure needed for the work, a news release said.
Over the next several months, the project will be completed by wrapping up work on West Eighth Street, Ficklen Street, and West Ninth Street, as well as the Town Common parking lot.
The National Weather Service forecast shows sunny skies today with highs reaching 96 degrees. Later tonight, the weather service forecast shows a 40 percent chance of rain from showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain grows to 70 percent Friday morning before noon.