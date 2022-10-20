...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Greene, Beaufort, Duplin,
Lenoir, Jones, Northern Craven and Inland Onslow Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, left, passes a makeshift baton to Don Davis, Democratic candidate for the 1st Congressional District during a Get Out The Vote rally in Greenville on Wednesday.
The majority whip of the U.S. House of Representatives joined congressional candidate Don Davis in a swing through eastern North Carolina to urge people to go to the polls when early voting starts today.
Davis, the Democratic candidate for the 1st Congressional District, campaigned with U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina and retiring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield at a series of rallies in Rocky Mount, Greenville and Wilson on Wednesday.
“This election is about getting people in office who understand we (the people) are the government,” Clyburn said during the stop at Eppes Recreation Center in Greenville.
Clyburn later joined candidate for U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley at campaign events in Granville, Johnston, and Harnett counties.
Government is tasked with doing “things selectively to support our citizenry in the things we cannot do individually,” said Clyburn, the third-ranking Democrat in Congress.
“We are the government. These people who look at Washington and say ‘government is doing.’ That’s you. … The government is only as good and you make it,” Clyburn said, adding that people who complain about what Congress does or does not do must realize that the government doesn’t follow a “linear plane.”
“The government moves the way people move,” Clyburn said. “I say all the time that the government moves like a pendulum of a clock.”
It swings left and right but always passes through the center, he said. He added that people determine how far left and right the pendulum swings, but it’s that movement that keeps the government moving forward.
Clyburn said he asked Butterfield to reconsider when he announced his retirement, but the 18-year veteran said he knew it was time to pass the baton.
Davis said that Butterfield is passing on a baton that was carried by Walter Jones Sr., Eva Clayton and Frank Ballance. He continued with the relay race imagery.
“You (start) running without the baton as fast as you can and then you time it out and you throw your hand out and you come up with the baton. And then you keep your stride,” Davis said. “I am asking you today Pitt County to keep running with me, keep running with me. If we have the baton, we will win.”
As the audience applauded, Butterfield handed him a makeshift baton of rolled paper.
“I am delighted and honored to pass the baton to Don Davis. He will make you proud,” Butterfield said.
During his speech, Clyburn talked about his late wife, Emily, who died in 2019 following a 30-year battle with diabetes that required her to spend $800 and later $1,200 a month on insulin.
When Congress debated the Inflation Reduction Act, Clyburn wanted to cap insulin costs at $35 a month, but others would only agree to a cap for Medicare recipients.
“This whole thing about inflation, we don’t control the oil coming out of the Middle East,” “ Clyburn said. “Everyone is talking about gasoline going up. Gasoline is going up because there are some bad actors who have done everything they can to embarrass this president, the same actors who have done everything they can to prop up the last president.”
In the years since he took office, President Joe Biden’s plans have reduced the number of people hospitalized with COVID and led to schools being reopened, he said.
Biden’s efforts to strengthen the nation’s economy and tackle supply-chain problems through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will not only fund investment in road and bridge improvements, but will bring vital broadband service to underserved areas, Clyburn said. He added that the CHIPS and Science Act will invest in returning to the United States the manufacturing of semiconductor chips used in computerized electronics.
Some Republican members of Congress want to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act and other legislation that Clyburn said benefits lower-income Americans.
He’s most worried that Republican Sen. Ron Johnson wants to repeal Social Security and Medicare by making it discretionary spending that has to be renewed annually.
“We can’t stop the Middle East from manipulating oil prices but we can contain the price of medication,” Clyburn said.