The majority whip of the U.S. House of Representatives joined congressional candidate Don Davis in a swing through eastern North Carolina to urge people to go to the polls when early voting starts today.

Davis, the Democratic candidate for the 1st Congressional District, campaigned with U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina and retiring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield at a series of rallies in Rocky Mount, Greenville and Wilson on Wednesday.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 329-9570.