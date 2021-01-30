Pitt County’s congressman and the state’s attorney general office want Suddenlink to fix its services in eastern North Carolina.
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, whose 3rd Congressional District includes nine communities served by the cable and internet provider, is talking with company representatives about the multiple complaints he’s heard.
An assistant attorney general sent a letter Friday to Altice USA, Suddenlink’s parent company, requesting a meeting to discuss the complaints. The attorney, Tracy Nayer, requested Altice/Suddenlink contact her before or on Feb. 5 to schedule a meeting and to begin organizing information about complaints and its network.
Murphy started talks with Suddenlink officials on Tuesday. He’s scheduled to meet in the coming days with Suddenlink’s congressional liaison and have other executives call in.
“I am going to ask them to give me a 90-day plan on how they are going to remedy the poor service they have been giving. Whether I’ll get that or not, we’ll see,” Murphy said.
Murphy said he’s heard multiple complaints about problems with Suddenlink’s unreliable internet service, fixing billing errors and poor customer service. He then experienced it first hand.
“I had a horrible experience with just only needing to change my credit card number on my monthly bill pay. It literally took a day of my time to get that done,” Murphy said.
Murphy has been told that since Altice acquired Suddenlink in 2015, corporate restructuring created the problems experienced by customers, he said. The company holds a near-monopoly on cable and internet service in the communities it serves.
“They make a lot of excuses but have offered little in constructive plans on how they are going to remedy service in this area,” he said.
There has been an ongoing discussion among local, state and national leaders about the importance of increasing access to broadband internet services in rural areas and under-served urban communities.
The 3rd Congressional District includes many communities served by Suddenlink, including Ayden, Chocowinity, Greenville, Grimesland, Kinston, La Grange, New Bern, Washington, and Winterville.
Ayden, Scotland Neck, Tarboro, Winterville, New Bern, Rocky Mount, Washington and Craven County have all signed onto a letter requesting the attorney general’s office to investigate the company’s service.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to discuss sending its own letter during its Monday meeting.
The City Council of Greenville, the largest city in the service area, has not signed on to the request and did not discuss it during its two January meetings.
Mayor P.J. Connelly was contacted by Washington Mayor Donald R. Speller on Jan. 5 about Greenville signing on to the letter. At the time Connelly said he would discuss the issue with the council members individually.
Connelly said Friday he hasn’t been able to reach all council members.
“I do understand the importance of Suddenlink Communications offering good quality service in our community,” Connelly said. “I am looking forward to bringing another provider to our city. It was a great announcement for our city.”
The city council unanimously approved an agreement with MetroNet that will allow the fiber optic network to install infrastructure to provide voice, video and internet services to the community. MetroNet officials said 90 percent of the city will have access to its network in two years.
Connelly said he’ll continue to talk with council members. “If they are OK with it, I can always draft a letter on my own,” he said.
Connelly said he is not reluctant to write a letter.
“I think we are fortunate we are in a situation where we were able to secure a second carrier. I feel the open market will allow us to provide better service in the city of Greenville,” he said.
He said he is unsure what, if anything, the Attorney General can do to resolve local customer service issues.
“I truly feel that with (provider) options, that is the best route for changing the current trajectory that we’re on for internet service,” Connelly said. “If a company is not providing quality service (customers) do have other options, to move their service to a different business which essentially hurts them in the most appropriate way, which would be in their revenue.”
Along with a meeting with Suddenlink executives, the attorney general’s office also is seeking information about the number of complaints the company has received from North Carolina consumers, the age and condition of its equipment and infrastructure in the region and what steps the company is taking to “actively monitor and address capacity issues on its network.”
“Now more than ever, these services are critical to maintaining familial connections, educating our children, and working to provide for our families,” Nayer, the assistant attorney general, wrote to Suddenlink. “When a consumer is unable to regularly or reliably access the internet, it can be more than a nuisance or inconvenience and can have a real impact on their ability to meet the needs and obligations of their everyday lives. … Based on concerns raised by North Carolina consumers regarding Suddenlink, we request an urgent meeting to discuss these matters.”
Murphy said if needed he’ll approach other congressional members to discuss how to effect change.
Eastern North Carolina isn’t the only community experiencing problems with Suddenlink. A Google search of “Suddenlink complaints” brought up multiple news stories about efforts to hold Suddenlink accountable for problems experienced in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Texas and West Virginia.
“It shouldn’t take a member of Congress to get involved for a company to care about customer service,” Murphy said. “But I’m here to help my constituents. If this is what it takes, this is what it takes,” he said.