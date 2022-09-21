Students in Pitt County Schools scored higher than their peers across North Carolina on state math exams last school year but performed lower in reading, the district reported this week.
A higher percentage of the county’s public schools students performed on grade level in math than the state average, PCS Director of Data, Research and Accountability Shannon Wainright reported Monday. Scores for third, fourth, seventh and eighth grades, as well as for Math I and Math III students in high school outpaced state scores. Fifth- and sixth-grade students performed below the state average in math.
Students at three grade levels also showed a higher proficiency than those tested prior to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report on end-of-grade and end-of-course tests and School Performance Grades presented at a Board of Education work session.
“We have been encouraged not to compare 2018-19 to 2021-22,” Wainright said. “Obviously, you’re talking pre-pandemic, post-pandemic data, so it’s apples to oranges. … This is a new norm.”
There was no standardized student testing in districts across the country in 2020, when schools were shut down due to COVID-19. While testing requirements resumed in 2021, state and federal accountability rules were suspended because of disruptions caused by the pandemic.
“Keep in mind the past two years given what our students have faced,” said Steve Lassiter, assistant superintendent of educational programs and services. “Last school year up to January (2022) was a very rough start.”
For the 2021-22 school year, fewer PCS students performed on grade level in reading than before the pandemic. Every grade level tested in reading was below the state average.
“We do fall short in some areas as compared to the state,” Wainright said. “Any time you’re talking about small children being taught how to read virtually, you’ll definitely see an impact.”
High school students in English II showed the highest grade-level proficiency (51.9 percent), while grades five and six showed the lowest, with 41.7 and 39.1, respectively.
District 4 representative Don Rhodes expressed concern about fifth- and sixth-grade reading proficiency, which showed the largest decline when compared to 2018-19.
Wainright said last year’s fifth-graders missed their first year of standardized testing in third grade due to the pandemic, so educators had expected to see a decline in their scores.
“(But) our teachers have done a really good job not getting caught up in blaming COVID,” she said. “They’re ready to go and tackle it; that’s what’s important.”
The school board also discussed the increase in the number of schools in the district designated as low-performing, according to North Carolina’s School Performance Grades, released earlier this month.
“If you look, the majority of our schools are clustered in the A, B and C range,” Lassiter said. “Even though there has been quite a struggle the past two years, there’s still been some great progress despite those challenges that we faced.”
Some 21 schools in the district were given scores of A, B or C on the state’s 2021-22 report card. About a third of schools scored grades of D or F, compared with about a fourth of Pitt County Schools in 2019.
The state Department of Public Instruction report shows a similar trend across the state, with 34% of schools, or 864, designated as low-performing, compared with 488 prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
“In the state of North Carolina there are more schools (designated) low-performing this year than it’s ever been,” Lassiter said.
Four of the seven counties bordering Pitt — Beaufort, Greene, Edgecombe and Martin — have been designated as low-performing districts, ones in which the majority of schools have been identified as low-performing. Of 29 low-performing districts identified in the state — up from eight in 2018-19 — about half are located in northeastern North Carolina. Pitt County Schools is not identified as a low-performing district.
“There are school districts around us that are in low-performing status,” Wainright said. “We’ve never been in low-performing status.”
Thirteen schools in the district were designated as low-performing schools based on the report: Northwest, South Greenville, Wellcome, Lakeforest, Sam D. Bundy, Wahl-Coates, Grifton, Farmville Middle, E.B. Aycock, Falkland, Bethel, Ayden Elementary and Belvoir. All but two, South Greenville and Wellcome Middle, met growth status, which compares academic progress made during the course of a grade or class with the progress of other students across the state.
C.M. Eppes and Pactolus schools also received a D grade but are not listed as low-performing because they exceeded school growth status.
“We are no stranger to 13 schools in low performing,” Wainright said. “In (20)17-18 we had 13. In (20)18-19, we lowered it to seven.
“The teachers, the principals, they’re all equipped,” she said. “They can do this. We just have to reset and get ourselves together, and that’s what we’re doing.”
Lassiter and PCS Chief of School Support Kamara Roach shared with the board a plan for improvement at schools listed as low-performing. Lassiter said principals and instructional coaches from those schools will meet with district-level curriculum specialists every three weeks to ensure those schools are making headway.
“We need to add a layer of support,” Lassiter said, adding that district staff will work with those schools on issues such as teacher retention, professional learning opportunities, pace of instruction and discipline.
“We’re making progress,” he said, “and we are going to exit a number of schools (from low-performing status) next year.”