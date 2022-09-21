Students in Pitt County Schools scored higher than their peers across North Carolina on state math exams last school year but performed lower in reading, the district reported this week.

A higher percentage of the county’s public schools students performed on grade level in math than the state average, PCS Director of Data, Research and Accountability Shannon Wainright reported Monday. Scores for third, fourth, seventh and eighth grades, as well as for Math I and Math III students in high school outpaced state scores. Fifth- and sixth-grade students performed below the state average in math.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.