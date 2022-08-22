Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd made a campaign stop Saturday at the D Chill Spot in downtown Rocky Mount and spoke to a crowd of 25 people, mostly black conservatives, about supporting his candidacy.

Budd, who currently represents North Carolina's 13th Congressional District, is vying with Democrat Cheri Beasley, former state Supreme Court Chief Justice, for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr.