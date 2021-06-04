The excitement Republicans gathering in Greenville have for former President Donald J. Trump was reflected back on them when he released a statement about his appearance at the GOP’s state convention.
“I understand the place will be packed, all records broken,” Trump said in a statement released through the Save America Political Action Committee.
“Before my election in 2016, everybody said North Carolina was going “blue,” now they are saying that the Great State of North Carolina is surging big for Republicans,” Trump said. “Look at the results we have produced.”
The three-day state GOP Convention being held in Greenville is focused on rallying and preparing Republicans for the 2022 midterm elections where they hope to hold onto retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Burr’s seat, maintain control of the General Assembly and increase their wins in county and municipal elections.
“President Trump has become the de facto leader of the Republican Party,” said state Rep. Keith Kidwell, a Beaufort County delegate. “I hope he sets a good tone, a good direction and gets people motivated to get off the sofa, stop yelling at the TV and get to work.”
Kathryn Lawler, a delegate from Brunswick County, said she’s been to a few Trump rallies and is just as excited now as she was at the first one.
“You can’t get away from how he makes you feel, excited and optimistic for the future,” Lawler said. “I think we’re all a little bit depressed with what’s going on with inflation and the frustrating things. I’m worried about the border and other stuff and he always has a positive message.
“Plus, he’s a New Yorker and so am I,” she said.
The former president is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. following a 5:30 p.m. dinner. About 1,250 people are expected to attend the ticketed event. Some delegates missed out on securing tickets.
Trump’s appearance in Greenville marks his return to public events. It’s expected he will hold rallies in Ohio, Alabama and Florida in the coming months.
Trump’s last public speaking engagement was at the CPAC convention in February.
“I think he chose North Carolina because of the success of the original rallies in North Carolina,” said Paula Wilson, vice chairwoman of Greene County Republican Party and a veteran delegate.
“These people who want you to think the Republican Party is divided, that’s not true. We are major Trump supporters,” she said.
Former state representative Bill Cook said Trump’s appearance at the convention shows he is still interested and still cares about the state’s political future.
“He gets Republicans elected and he’ll certainly help in North Carolina. This is Trump Country,” Cook said.
Kidwell agreed.
It’s going to be good to see President Trump over here motivating the troops and setting the tone for 2022,” he said.
When asked if they want to see the former president run in 2024, some delegates said they would like Trump to step into a different leadership role.
“I think we need to look at the field and see who is going to be available. Trump is going to be a big player no matter what. Let’s see what the people want to do,” Cook said. “I’ve heard too much discussion that isn’t as supportive of Trump as I would like to see. We’ll see.”
The GOP has a good slate of presidential contenders, Kidwell said. He would like to see South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who is speaking today at the convention luncheon, and Flordia Gov. Ron DeSantis run.
“As long as we have good strong conservative Christian values, I’m all for them,” Kidwell said.
If Trump throws his hat in the ring, Kidwell said he would support him.
“He won the last election, period. But I don’t know if he would put his family through that again,” Wilson said.
“I want to know who are the most pro Trump and pro conservative candidates. I trust his guidance on who to vote for, Wilson said. “Now, I make my own decisions, but I want to know people who have the same ideals he had as far as immigration, the economy and our jobs. I have never felt more aligned with a president’s beliefs than I did with his.”
Sheri Clark, a delegate from Beaufort County, said she doesn’t think it will be necessary for Trump to run again in 2024.
“I think he is the president and he will be reinstated,” she said.