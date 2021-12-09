The Greenville City Council is scheduled to consider a rezoning request tonight that staff says does not comply with the city’s Horizons 2026 Community Plan.
The council is scheduled to hold its last meeting of the year at 6 p.m. in chambers at City Hall, 200 W. Fifth St.
On Nov. 22, the city’s planning board voted 5-1 to recommend approval of a rezoning request by the Spring Forest Road Group to change 11.76 acres located at the northeastern corner of the intersection of Spring Forest Road and the CSX railroad from medical office to medical-residential high density, multi-family.
Chantae Gooby, the city’s lead planner, told the planning board that multiple lots immediately surrounding the property were also rezoned medical-office. A number of parcels across the street either had traditional residential zoning or medical-residential zoning.
Agenda materials for Thursday’s meeting state that, in staff’s opinion, the request is not in compliance with Horizons 2026 Greenville Community Plan and the Future Land Use and Character Map and they recommend denying the request.
The agenda clarifies that the requested zoning is “specifically noncompliant with plan objectives and recommendations including the range of allowable uses in the proposed zone, etc. ... and/or is of a scale, dimension, configuration or location that is not objectively in keeping with plan intent and … does not promote or preserve the desired urban form.”
The agenda items state that the land use is not in public interest.
At the November meeting, Bryan Fagundus, a principal engineer with Ark Consulting, said that it may be time to adjust the Horizons 2026 Plan to better meet community needs like housing.
“The real crux of this is the comprehensive plan, the Horizons plan,” Fagundus said. “We are at the midpoint in the plan’s life cycle. A lot of time the evolution of land-use patterns are really kind of a good indication of a need for a comprehensive review of the plan at the midpoint of a plan’s life instead of doing it on a case-by-case basis.”
The Horizons 2026 community plan is a document adopted in 2016 to provide a “vision and blueprint for enhancing the urban character, economic vibrancy and environmental stewardship in Greenville.”
Surrounding properties zoned medical office are the ECU Psychiatric Outpatient Clinic to the north and Greenville Plastic Surgery, Dr. Charles Means Jr. DDS and Eastern Dermatology and Pathology to the west. The Parkside Commons Apartments to the east are zoned medical residential.
The council also is scheduled to vote on an ordinance to annex Caroline Place involving almost 24 acres located along the eastern right-of-way of Charles Boulevard adjacent to Grace Church. The planning board unanimously approved the preliminary plat at the November meeting.
Planner Davida Moore said a preliminary plat had previously been approved for the property in 2017, but the new plan had a different street configuration. There also is a different stormwater control design.
Board appointments, a vote to approve a first public hearing for the 2022-23 Annual Action Plan for CDBG and HOME Funds and a presentation on the results of the financial audit for fiscal year ended June 30 round out the agenda.