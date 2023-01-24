...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Wednesday to 5 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Two people died in a residential fire on U.S. 64-Alt near Bethel. External damage to the home was most visible in an area of the home away from the roadway.
The names of the two people killed in a residential fire near Bethel have been released by Pitt County authorities.
Nellie Williams, 74, and Benjamin Bell, 29, died in the fire, according to a news release from Pitt County Emergency Services. The blaze took place early Friday morning at 322 U.S. 64-Alt, the release stated.
Jay Morris, Pitt County fire marshal, said last week that the two had mobility issues and died in their sleeping area. A third person escaped without injury.
The release said the fire has been deemed accidental and its cause undetermined. The home sustained significant smoke damage and visible external damage.
Crews from Bethel, Stokes, Staton House and Belvoir volunteer fire departments were able to quickly contain the fire on Friday, Morris said. The residence is just east of Bethel, near Blount Fertilizer Co.
On Friday, Morris emphasized the importance of homes having working smoke detectors.