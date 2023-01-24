Fire kills two near Bethel

Two people died in a residential fire on U.S. 64-Alt near Bethel. External damage to the home was most visible in an area of the home away from the roadway.

 Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector

The names of the two people killed in a residential fire near Bethel have been released by Pitt County authorities.

Nellie Williams, 74, and Benjamin Bell, 29, died in the fire, according to a news release from Pitt County Emergency Services. The blaze took place early Friday morning at 322 U.S. 64-Alt, the release stated.

