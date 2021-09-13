A family and their houseguests escaped injury when a malfunctioning golf cart started a fire in the garage that also caused substantial damage to the house.
Firefighters responded to a two-story house on fire on Bremerton Drive in the Bedford neighborhood about 6:55 p.m. Saturday, Greenville-Fire Rescue reported.
Heavy smoke and fire were visible at the scene when the first units arrived. About 30 firefighters from Greenville and the Town of Winterville Fire Department controlled the fire in 45 minutes, a news release said.
It was determined that the fire began in the home’s garage, the release said, and was caused by an electrical issue with a golf cart. The fire was deemed accidental.
Jessica Blackwell, public information officer with the Greenville department, said that the garage sustained heavy damaged. Several vehicles were damaged as well.
The home sustained further damage from smoke, heat and water while crews worked to extinguish the fire, Blackwell said.
One firefighter was treated for very minor injuries on the scene, she said. The home will need repairs before it can be occupied again.
The home belongs to Hank and Meredith Hinton, who had friends over for the weekend to see the ECU football game. A neighbor discovered the fire and alerted authorities and everyone inside.
Hank's father, Henry Hinton, thanked firefighters Monday morning during his morning radio show, Talk of the Town, on WTIB 103.7 FM.
“Let me say the Greenville Fire-Rescue folks were terrific,” Hinton said. “They probably saved the house from burning down completely. They had to tear down the ceilings of the upstairs bedroom of my grandchildren to contain the fire in the attic, which they did, and kept the fire from burning the house completely down.”
Hinton said the incident was heartbreaking but the family is holding up well.