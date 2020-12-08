North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper unveiled a modified stay-at-home order on Tuesday in response to a persistent rise in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide.
The new order requires the state's roughly 10.5 million residents to remain off the streets between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting on Friday and continuing through Jan. 8
It's meant to discourage gatherings in public and private settings that have contributed to a dramatic rise in the virus' spread, Cooper said. Further restrictions are possible if the spread does not slow.
“Let me be clear: We will do more if our trends do not improve,” the governor said at a Tuesday news conference. “That means additional actions involving indoor restaurant dining, entertainment facilities or shopping and retail capacity. None of us wants that."
Bars, restaurants, entertainment venues and personal care businesses must close by 10 p.m., though grocery chains and some retailers that sell groceries will be allowed to operate within the seven-hour window. On-site alcohol sales at bars must end by 9 p.m.
Travel to and from work between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. is still permitted, as is travel to get food, gas, medical care or social services.
The order comes as cases spike everywhere. Pitt and surrounding counties are seeing substantial spread and most were listed with an orange status in the COVID-19 County Alert system, which was updated Tuesday. Only Lenoir was in the yellow, for significant spread, while Wilson and Edgecombe were red, for critical spread.
Pitt County has seen more than 800 new cases in a week's time and at least 15 new deaths since Nov. 1. Nearly 90 people were hospitalized with COVID this week at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville and more than 300 people in the care of the Vidant Health system have died from the virus since March, CEO Michael Waldrum said.
Waldrum said in a telephone interview on Tuesday that people should avoid gatherings, especially if eating and drinking are planned. Some people refuse to believe such events contribute to the spread since there is a delay between the event and hospitalization, he said.
"When we see increase in activity in the community, there is increased viral spread and then about a month later, because it takes time for people to get sick and then be in the hospital, and then we fight to keep them alive," he said. "... It takes time for that all to happen, and so about 5-6 weeks after we see the increase spread in the community we see increased deaths," Waldrum said.
Waldrum said it is difficult to predict when the Vidant Health system will have a capacity issue, but a catastrophic situation is possible as a rapid growth in cases will lead to more hospitalizations and deaths.
The hospital system has plans in place if it reaches capacity but that will result in a lower standard of care, he said. The system could resort to rationing.
"I think the New York situation or El Paso (Texas) or any community that has seen the fact that they can't take care of the people they want to take care of," he said. "And that's leading to deaths and people being put in body bags and morgues overflowing ... so that is happening in our country, it has happened in our country, and to think it could not happen here is not accurate," Waldrum said.
Vidant Staff is stressed, anxious and concerned, Waldrum said.
"It's very difficult when we know and they know some people aren't doing things to help decrease the burden to them ... they're putting their lives at risk and it's very hard work to deal with people who are that sick and then some of them die and you have to help those people and those families through those very difficult, times, that's a huge emotional toll," Waldrum said.
Cooper's directive aims to slow the spread of the coronavirus at a time when all the state's hospitals face an increased risk of being overrun.
For the sixth day in a row and 11 of the last 12 days, North Carolina hit new highs in current COVID-related hospitalizations. Data posted on Tuesday from the state Department of Health and Human Services shows nearly 2,400 people were hospitalized due to coronavirus. This represents a doubling of hospitalizations over the last month.
Cases, the percentage of tests coming back positive and deaths are also sharply rising.
On Sunday, the state reported a single-day increase of more than 6,400 coronavirus cases, the highest daily uptick since the start of the pandemic. In seven of the last eight days, the share of tests coming back positive reached double digits. The positivity rate previously eclipsed 10 percent in April.
Last Wednesday, the state reported a daily increase of 82 COVID-related deaths, which represents the highest daily count to date.
Since the pandemic hit North Carolina in March, more than 400,000 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,600 people have died.
“I'm very worried. This is a global pandemic," said Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's top public health official. "This virus is highly contagious and dangerous, but we can slow it down. Do not wait until it is you or your loved one who is sick with COVID to wear mask."
Cooper has long said he is open to “going backward” in his reopening plans but has been reluctant in recent months to shutter businesses. On Tuesday, he said the tightening of restrictions was necessary as the state awaits its initial wave of 85,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, which will be delivered first to vulnerable hospital workers.
Vidant is not among 11 hospitals set to receive an early shipment of the vaccine, which has shown to be highly effective, but it will receive a shipment within 24 hours of FDA emergency approval. Those inoculations could start next week for hospital workers, but they likely won't be available for the general public for another two months, Cooper said.
“I know that news of effective and safe vaccines has given us all hope, but vaccines aren't here yet,” Cooper said. “We have to act now to save lives, safeguard our hospital capacity and preserve our economy.”
Greenville Police Department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said the department has no plans for strict enforcement of the new order. She said it will continue to take the education-based approach it has used for previous orders when complaints are received.
"Our primary goal is always going to be to achieve that voluntary compliance first," Hunter said. "If we get repeat complaints about a business then we can address that at that time but our first and primary goal is just that voluntary compliance and making sure that everybody is aware of the order that's in place."
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.