Residents are urging a firm that enables cryptocurrency mining to slow down and reconsider building a data processing facility near homes and an elementary school that serves the Belvoir community.
Officials with Compute North, which is seeking a special use permit to build an 89-module facility on property surrounded by N.C. 33 West, Belvoir School Road and U.S. 264 Bypass made no promises after an emotional meeting with more than 30 people Wednesday night.
“Even after tonight we’re still really excited to be in Pitt County. This is a massively important project for us, it will be our largest project by 50 percent, so we want to do it right,” said Jeff Jackson, Compute North’s vice president of site development.
Jackson and other Compute North officials met with residents for two hours at Staton House Volunteer Fire Department. The company wants to buy 20 acres and lease another 30 acres of farmland to install the modules on individual concrete slabs. Each will house banks of data processors with 12-14 air conditioning units to cool the equipment.
Noise from fans and the tremendous use of electricity — the facility will become Greenville Utilities' No. 1 customer — have raised concerns. It will use about 100 million killowatt hours of power monthly, compared to 15,000 a month used by a large industrial user, Thermo Fisher Scientific, said Chris Padgett, GUC assistant general manager/chief administrative officer.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to hold a public hearing on whether the company should receive the special use permit during its 6 p.m. Monday meeting.
People questioning Jackson were a mix of neighbors, parents whose children attend Belvoir Elementary School and the owner and clients at a nearby horse farm. Representatives from the Association of Mexicans in North Carolina, Citizens Advocating for Racial Equity and Equality, Daughters of Worth and a local ministerial group also attended in support of a group of Spanish-speaking parents.
The speakers also were upset that little information about the plan had been released prior to a notice about the information session and a county planning department notice about the public hearing.
Tamara Shusterman and Carla Hart said cryptocurrency mining operations in other states created financial burdens for the local electric providers resulting in the electric rates of an entire community increasing. Both women said Compute North wasn’t involved.
Jackson said Compute North’s system allows it to shut down operations at peak periods of electric demand so it wouldn’t burden GUC’s system.
Padgett said GUC has the capacity to meet Compute North’s demands. Having a customer that buys large amounts of electricity at regular rates also can offset costs the GUC pays from purchasing electricity during peak generation times, especially when the customer shuts down.
Jackson said Compute North chose the Belvoir site because it is near GUC transmission lines and a substation. The company did not locate in a nearby industrial park with a substation because that substation already had a large customer demand.
Jackson stressed that the project will bring 27 jobs ranging from a site manager to technicians. The staff will be hired locally. He urged community members to reach out to leaders in Kearney, Neb., which has a site like the proposed Belvoir location.
“We are very much a member of that community. All our technicians are local,” Jackson said.
While answering audience questions, Jackson said the company didn’t do any research into the school or neighborhood. He said a member of the Greenville-Eastern North Carolina Alliance reached out to the school system to alert them about Compute North’s interest in the area.
Multiple audience members said administrators at Belvoir Elementary School and Pitt County Schools’ central administrative office told them they knew nothing about the project.
Faye Bordeaux asked Jackson if he knew anything about the demographics and environmental issues within the Belvoir community.
“It’s not a good look when you are going to come and put this thing in a community that is mainly Latinos, mainly black people. That is what you are doing,” Bordeaux said.
“I understand the perception, but this was such a positive experience for the Kearney community, we don’t view this as a negative,” Jackson said.
A half-dozen Spanish-speaking people who live in the community and have children attending Belvoir school attended the meeting. Compute North didn’t bring a translator to the session so audience member Paul Fallon was recruited.
The parents worry the noise of the fans will interfere with their children’s ability to concentrate.
A Compute North executive said the level of decibels generated by the fans would be equal to the decibels generated in a quiet library from 1,000 feet away and that Belvoir School is more than 1,000 feet from the site.
Juvencio Rocha-Peralta, director of AMEXCAN, said prior to a question and answer period that the Belvoir parents believe the company should look at other places in Pitt County.
“They feel Belvoir already has issues and they do want more issues added,” Peralta said.
Jackson said the company is trying to find an additional site with road access so vehicles driving to the facility don’t have to pass the school.
Retired Episcopal priest Bob Hudak said there has been a serious communication problem surrounding the project. He said before Compute North continues the project it needs to build trust in the community.