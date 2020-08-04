A resolution declaring racism a public health crisis and funding for equipment upgrades for the school system were approved by the Pitt County Board of Commissioners during a virtual meeting on Monday morning.
Commissioners voted 7-2 to pass the health resolution, which stemmed from a request Board of Commissioners Chairman Melvin McLawhorn made in July.
During the July meeting, the board split 4-4 on a declaration modeled on Mecklenburg County’s resolution, so staff was directed to write a resolution using input from the commissioners.
County Manager Scott Elliott said in a memorandum that “only language that supported the original intent and flow of the resolution was used.”
Commissioner Tom Coulson, who voted against the resolution, said some items in it weren’t related to racism. The resolution says the COVID-19 pandemic has made visible racial health disparities in Pitt County. It also states that African Americans account for 70 percent of new HIV infections.
Coulson said that getting HIV is a life choice and if people use protection they won’t get the infection.
“I find this document not to be one that’s going to help heal anything,” he said. “I find it to be a wedge issue and if this gets adopted I think we just drove the wedge in a little deeper and I don’t see the benefits in doing that.
“We have a lot of problems in this country and they can be resolved, but when everything is being touted the white people of this country are at fault for every problem that’s out there, it’s not true and I can’t vote for this,” Coulson said.
Commissioner Lauren White, who also voted no, said she would have liked for the resolution to be more colorblind.
“I see people as people not as a black person, a white person, a brown person, like I said I’m colorblind, that’s the way I was raised and I think that’s the way this whole world should be,” White said.
Commissioner Mary Perkins Williams told the board that when her parents were born they were not allowed to learn to read.
“As a black person, I do not have the same privileges as another Mary Williams who is another race than I am,” she said. “I’ve lived it, I’ve experienced it.”
Commissioner Ann Floyd Huggins made a motion to approve the resolution. Commissioner Beth Ward seconded it.
Commissioners also unanimously approved a budget amendment for restricted sales tax revenue to be used for school capital purchases.
During the budget writing period, Pitt County Schools sought funding for deferred capital purchases in the county’s 2020-21 fiscal year budget, which began July 1.
County staff recommended using part of its restricted sales tax revenue to fund the upgrades out of pocket, as opposed to seeking debt financing.
Funding the projects now takes advantage of competitive pricing brought on by COVID-19, according to a memorandum from Deputy County Manager/CFO Brian Barnett.
The memorandum said the projects will be completed over a three-year period. Use of the restricted sales tax funds shouldn’t affect the county’s fund balance.
It’s estimated the projects will cost $4,847,574. Perkins Williams made a motion to approve the amendment. Ward seconded the motion.
In other business:
- A motion to approve the June 2020 tax collection report passed unanimously. Tax Collector Sam Croom said the combined collection rate for real and personal property between July 1, 2019, and June 30 was 99.42 percent. The combined rate was 99.37 percent in 2019. Commissioner Christopher Nunnally made a motion to approve the report. Ward seconded the motion.
- A motion to approve the annual settlement of taxes for fiscal year 2019-20 as presented by the tax administration passed unanimously. Ward motioned to approve. Perkins Williams seconded the motion.
- A minor design modification for Stallings Mini Storage Inc. was approved unanimously by the board. Commissioner Mike Fitzpatrick made a motion to approve. Ward seconded the motion.
- An order of collection to the Pitt County Tax Collector for fiscal year 2020-21 was unanimously approved. Fitzpatrick made a motion to approve the order. Ward seconded the motion.