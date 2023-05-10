Strong winds, lightning, heavy rain and hail from a strong thunderstorm kept emergency personnel busy on Tuesday with downed trees and power lines. Firefighters also responded to at least one house fire during the storm.

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City reported the afternoon storm hit areas west and south of Greenville hardest. “This storm was especially noteworthy because of how strong it was,” said meteorologist Carl Barnes.


hail.jpg

The remnants of heavy hail in Ayden are captured in this photo provided by Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris.

