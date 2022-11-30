...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
A screen grab from a video captured at North Pitt High School on Nov. 7 shows a school resource officer responding to a fight in a classroom.
The family of a North Pitt High School student said their daughter suffered a minor concussion after she was shoved by a school resource officer breaking up a fight between the girl and other students.
Kiawanna Langley and Jarrett Jenkins, the mother and father of Kiasia Gibbs, 17, said Tuesday that the incident occurred on about lunchtime on Nov. 7 around after two girls began assaulting her daughter during a class.
The high school junior’s ensuing interaction with the school resource officer, who according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office social media is Deputy Mike Wilson, was recorded on camera by another student in the class.
The video depicts Wilson and a man the family said is Maurice Harris, principal at North Pitt, entering the classroom. Wilson is clearly heard shouting commands that include expletives at the two fighting students. He tells Gibbs and another girl who were grappling that he was going to “spray” them before he is seen shaking a canister which he sprays on Gibbs.
The video continues to show Wilson shoving Gibbs out of frame. He then tells her to sit in a chair before the video cuts out.
Langley said that she responded to the school to check on her daughter, who was being treated by paramedics from the nearby Pitt County EMS station in Bethel. Later that day Langley said she received a message containing the video, which had begun to circulate on social media sites. On Nov. 9, Langley had a meeting with Harris and other administrators at North Pitt about her daughter’s role in the fight.
“I was over the fight,” Langley said. “I wanted to know about why no one informed me about my daughter being shoved the way she was.”
Langley said Wilson was not present at the meeting but that a sergeant with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office represented him. She said no apology was offered. Gibbs was given a 10-day out-of-school suspension before her parents withdrew her from the school district, Jenkins and Langley said.
Gibbs was initially examined at the hospital on Nov. 11, where her parents said doctors advised them to give her over-the-counter pain relief and rest. No scans were performed. After Jenkins said his daughter continued exhibiting headaches and sensitivity to light, she was taken to the emergency room where doctors performed a CT scan and an X-ray. Gibbs was diagnosed with a minor concussion, her parents said.
The incident prompted county entities to launch their own investigations. Tom McClellan, spokesman for Pitt County Schools, said the district is looking at statements and inquiries from the incident, which he said could potentially result in a legal matter after a complaint was made.
McClellan also said that students were ordered to leave the classroom before the spray was deployed. The command is not audible in the video and students do not leave or react.
Gibbs’ parents said they were told classrooms across the district had cameras installed but cameras were not working at North Pitt on Nov. 7. McClellan said that North Pitt does not have those capabilities but that a handful of schools do. It is one of the schools on the docket to have classroom cameras installed, both for security purposes and to serve as a teaching tool, he said.
Numbers the district provided said that over the first three months of the 2022-23 school year there have been 11 fights at North Pitt. The number of fights over the last three months of the 2021-2022 school year was 13.
McClellan added that the use of force by SROs falls under the protocol of the officer’s respective law enforcement employer.
On Tuesday a spokesman for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said the incident is considered a personnel matter that it is being reviewed and that the office is unable to discuss it further.
James Tripp, a former chief deputy and chairman of the Pitt County Board of Education, said he had seen video of the incident. Tripp said the board does not discuss incidents like this unless it is brought before them.