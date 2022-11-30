screen grab

A screen grab from a video captured at North Pitt High School on Nov. 7 shows a school resource officer responding to a fight in a classroom.

The family of a North Pitt High School student said their daughter suffered a minor concussion after she was shoved by a school resource officer breaking up a fight between the girl and other students.

Kiawanna Langley and Jarrett Jenkins, the mother and father of Kiasia Gibbs, 17, said Tuesday that the incident occurred on about lunchtime on Nov. 7 around after two girls began assaulting her daughter during a class.

A video posted to social media shows a 17-year-old student at North Pitt High School who was involved in a fight being pepper sprayed and shoved by a School Resource Officer assigned to the school. The parents of the student said after seeing the video they want the deputy to resign.


