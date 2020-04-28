Several Greenville restauranteurs surviving the coronavirus closure with take-out service and staunch support from customers expect to emerge from the shutdown but imagine business will look different on the other side.
On March 17, a government-ordered closure of dine-in services forced eateries, many that catered largely to sit-down crowds, to begin carry-out and curb-side service. The change threatened locally-owned businesses with no corporate support and in a number of cases, no drive-through. But loyal customers, some who have taken to social media to promote their favorite spots, have become a lifeline.
“It is very humbling,” said Brayom Anderson of Tie Breakers, which opened in the Bells Fork area in 2002. “I can’t begin to thank the people of Greenville and Pitt County for their support. It is not just me — there is a consensus among several local guys of how well the community has supported us.”
Local guys like Dean Barrow, owner of Cubbie’s, a Greenville institution since 1985, and Bret Oliverio, owner of Sup Dogs, which opened on Fifth Street downtown in 2008. Oliverio said he wants nothing more than to be back in the business of serving customers and making money.
“But safety must come first,” he said. “We will have to make sure our staff is 100 percent safe and all our customers that come through our door are 100 percent safe.”
He is worried some local hangouts might not make it through the crises. “I think some are hanging on for dear life. The longer it goes the tougher it will be,” he said.
The future for least one longtime local establishment is in question. Professor O’Cools initially was offering take-out service, but customers earlier this month posted widely on social media about its closure.
The restaurant posted on its Facebook page on April 17 that “After 35 years we have decided to take a break.” Efforts to speak to the owner have been unsuccessful.
“Local restaurants make up the fabric of a community,” Oliverio said. “What would our neighborhood be without the local bars, coffee shops, diners? It is a loss to a community’s appeal and identity without those.”
He said he had been “super-conservative” over the years and can afford to hang on for a while.
“But 100 percent of my thoughts and energy goes into how to keep my employees safe, and how can we make sure they get through this and can continue on with their lives.”
Anderson said he is anxious to get Tie Breakers back to operating as a dine-in, but feels that take-out has become a way of life for many.
“I think people have gotten so used to it — it is still going to be a big thing,” he said. “It has worked out good for us. We spend extra money on our take-out containers to ensure the quality of our food makes it to the table at home. Your fries are still going to be crispy when you get home.”
Anderson is even considering establishing a delivery service directly from the restaurant. Currently, customers use services like Door Dash and Uber Eats to get delivery from many of the restaurants in Greenville.
Barrow is running his Arlington Boulevard store like a drive-in, he said, hand-delivering call-in and drive-up orders curbside. “We walk the food out to your car,” he said.
Going to an all take-out platform was like starting a brand new business, he said. Cubbies opened on Arlington 22 years ago, and the downtown store was open between 1985 and 2015.
It helps that the menu is take-out friendly, he said. After all, he fashioned Cubbie’s after an eatery he frequented growing up — El’s Drive-in, which has operated in Morehead City for 70 years of service.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced plans last week for a gradual reopening that will include a period that limits restaurant occupancy. Barrow said he will wait until all restrictions are lifted before he allows customers inside.
“If restaurants are mandated to only let a few people in at a time, I don’t want to have to tell people they can’t come in,” he said. “That is just going to make people mad. I don’t think opening up a little bit at a time is going to help anybody.”
Tiebreakers’ Anderson said he doesn’t believe people will come out en masse in any case.
“I think right out of the gate, only about 50 percent of people are going to even want to come out. The other 50 percent are scared to death and won’t take the chance,” he said.
“There is a big group of people that will be ready to come out hot and heavy,” he said. If they have to wait to get in, “as always, we will have a wait list, or they can get take-out.”
Oliverio expects it will take time and innovation for restaurants to host capacity crowds.
“Some social distancing measures will still be in place,” he said. “This may just be my instinct, but this will be the new normal for a while. Until a vaccine found, I think restaurants will only be able to operate at 30 percent of their capacity.”
Owners may have to re-envision the way they do business, he said. “Restaurants will have to get creative with seating options,” he said. “Outdoor seating makes a lot of sense.”
Safety must come first, but it may impact diners’ experience.
“Do you eliminate the energy of a restaurant by limiting four to a table? I think it can totally impact the energy of a restaurant,” he said.
He recently purchased 2,000 masks, 500 gallons of sanitizer and four cases of gloves in anticipation of re-opening.
“It is something every restaurant should be doing because those things will be hard to come by when we open back up,” he added.
The pandemic is an unprecedented event, he said, but he sees a silver-lining.
“One positive is — if the local restaurant can survive this, nothing can stop them. It is the ultimate challenge. If you can come out on top on the other side of this, and keep operating, everything else will be easy,” he said.
Anderson said he is grateful they have been able to keep their heads above water.
“We have mitigated the risk of shutting down. We are doing everything we can to reduce our costs as much as possible. I think we can make it through this,” he said. “We have been here 18 years.”
He never fully support of the shelter at home mandate, he said. “I don’t think it is 100 percent constitutional. People should be given the opportunity to make their own decisions.”
But restaurant owners might need to change the status quo if they are going to remain in business over the long term.
“You always have to be changing to go with the flow,” he said. “You’ve got to be looking for new opportunities and a different way of doing business.”
Barrow said he is more frustrated with the people in charge of the country than the closure of dine-in restaurants.
“I’m more upset with the people in Washington, D.C., for letting the world get the way it is,” he said. “The Democrats and the Republicans are more concerned about hating each other than the way the country is being run. I went from listening to my TV and hearing (the virus) is not that bad, to — two weeks later — the whole country shutting down,” he said.
Leaders are emphasizing continued social distancing, but Barrow said he isn’t sure how realistic that will be for a sit-down, social business.
“It is hard to go to a restaurant and eat with a mask on,” he said.