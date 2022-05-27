retired school personnel

Frankie Brunson, Mary N. Maultsby, Elizabeth Moye and Lucy Garris, from left, are officers with the Pitt County Branch of the N.C. Retired School Personnel.

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

The Pitt County Branch of the N.C. Retired School Personnel recently installed new officers.

The group held an in-person meeting on May 18 at Parker's Barbecue on Memorial Drive. The COVID-19 pandemic had stopped them from meeting regularly.

The news officers for 2022-24 are: President Frankie Brunson, Vice-President Mary N. Maultsby, Secretary Elizabeth Moye and Treasurer Lucy Garris.

North Carolina Retired School Personnel is a statewide organization, the retired division of the North Carolina Education Association.

