The Pitt County Branch of the N.C. Retired School Personnel recently installed new officers.The group held an in-person meeting on May 18 at Parker's Barbecue on Memorial Drive. The COVID-19 pandemic had stopped them from meeting regularly.The news officers for 2022-24 are: President Frankie Brunson, Vice-President Mary N. Maultsby, Secretary Elizabeth Moye and Treasurer Lucy Garris.North Carolina Retired School Personnel is a statewide organization, the retired division of the North Carolina Education Association. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.