The Greenville City Council reviewed a proposed $95 million general fund budget that maintains the current tax rate while giving employees a 4 percent merit/market pay increase.
The proposed budget also maintains progress on improvements to Wildwood Parks, renovation of the C.M. Eppes Center and completion of the community pool.
Finance Director Byron Hayes presented the recommended budget during Thursday’s Greenville City Council meeting. The official budget presentation is scheduled for April 25.
“Budget season is always really exciting and it’s a good opportunity to see where we are at as a city and where our needs are,” Mayor P.J. Connelly said. “I am very happy our city staff is proposing no tax increases this year and it will be interesting to dive into all the line item details.”
Hayes’ presentation focused on personnel expenditures, which he said take up 63 percent of the budget.
Along with a 4 percent merit/market pay increase, a 1.2 percent increase is planned for the city’s share of employee retirement.
The city also is undertaking a market data-based compensation study to see what, if any, adjustments are needed in employee salaries. Hayes said the results of the market wage study won’t be complete until the fall, so any recommended adjustments won’t be in the proposed budget.
Staff also recommends adding six positions to meet the city’s increased needs for infrastructure improvements.
Greenville Fire-Rescue is requesting three additional positions to staff Station No. 7, which is under construction along Bayswater Drive, and wants to reclassify three captain positions responsible for tiller truck operations. The tiller truck is a 61-foot-long vehicle that negotiates tight turns and narrow roadways by stationing drivers in the front and rear and working in tandem.
It’s also recommended that the rank of a master police officer be added within the police department.
While the proposed $95 million budget is $6.2 million more than the original budget for the current fiscal year, the city’s property tax rate remains 48.95 cents per $100 valuation, Hayes said, the lowest it’s been in 20 years. Growth in the city’s tax base and sales tax collections allow for additional spending.
Hayes said property tax, sales tax, utilities franchise tax and money received from Greenville Utilities Commission make up 82 percent of the general fund budget’s revenue.
Property tax revenues have risen approximately 3.5 percent, on average, over the last three and a half years, Hayes said. The city is budgeting for a growth rate of 2.96 percent, he said.
Sales tax revenue also has increased significantly, he said, with the three-year average being 10 percent. But Hayes said staff is cautious about budgeting sales tax revenue because of its volatility and anticipates less than a half-cent growth.
Staff recommends spending $2.8 million on street paving, the same amount budgeted for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Hayes said the budget also includes $1.2 million for infrastructure improvements, which includes building maintenance and facility improvements.
The city also will continue its stormwater improvement plan approved by the council in 2019.
As work on the financial budget proposal continues, staff is keeping its eye on uncertainties, such as the price of fuel, Hayes said.
A formal budget presentation is planned for April 25. Greenville Utilities Commission, Sheppard Memorial Library and Convention and Visitors Authority will present their budgets to the council on May 9. The council will hold a budget public hearing on May 12 and consider adopting the fiscal year 2022-23 budget and 2023-24 plan on May 23.
Hayes also provided a third-quarter update on the city’s 2021-22 fiscal year.
The city’s general fund has received nearly $93.5 million in revenue and spent $89.9 million, Hayes said, leaving the city with a net difference of $3.5 million.
Even with the additional revenue, Hayes said non-essential spending will be stopped after May 15.
The fourth quarter of the fiscal year does present the city with some financial concerns, Hayes said.
Inflation will likely increase the costs of goods and services, along with increases in the price of fuel.
While the city’s sales tax revenues increased, rescue revenues are down, in part because of the timing of billing. Supply chain issues also create financial burdens.
Council actions
Prior to the budget presentation, the council unanimously voted to:
- Annex 16.94 acres located at the end of Rupert and Remington Drives. The property is identified as Lynndale East.
- Demolish and remove a dwelling at 805 Vanderbilt Lane.
- Close a 20-foot alley north of Dickinson Avenue, west of Moye Boulevard, and the adjoining the southern right-of-way of CLNA Railroad.
- Authorize two applications seeking a grant to conduct architectural surveys of the College View Historic District and neighborhoods loathed along East Fifth Street across from East Carolina University.
- Approve rezoning 4.65 acres located between Turnbury and Smythwyck drives from general commercial to office-residential high-density multi-family. The property is located between the Food Lion shopping center along Charles Boulevard and Parker’s Barbecue and Wendy’s on East Arlington Boulevard.