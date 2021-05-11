ELIZABETH CITY — About 16 minutes of footage from the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. is expected to be shown to members of his family today at the Pasquotank County Public Safety Building.
Details about time were not available late Monday but attorneys for the family said they anticipate a public statement about 3 p.m. after the family views the footage.
Brown was shot and killed by deputies of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office on April 21 as officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant and search warrant at Brown’s home.
Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster ordered the footage from dashboard cameras and body cameras — about 8 percent of the total footage from the incident — to be disclosed to Brown’s family. Disclosure means the footage may be viewed, but it is not yet being released.
Citing District Attorney Andrew Womble’s working relationship with the officers and with Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten, attorneys for Brown’s family have asked Womble to request that the matter be reassigned out of his jurisdiction. Womble so far has denied the request from the family’s attorneys.
Attorneys Ben Crump and Bakari Sellers said in statements Womble’s involvement would be a “miscarriage of justice,” the Associated Press reported.
“The involved officers have close relationships with District Attorney Andrew Womble, making him unfit to lead the investigation into Andrew’s killing,” Crump said in his statement.
In an email on Monday, Womble referred to a previous statement that he would not step aside, stating that he remained “ready, willing and able to fulfill my statutory obligations.”
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has urged that a special prosecutor be appointed. But under state law, the district attorney has to agree to let another prosecutor step in.
Laura Brewer, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Attorney General’s Office, said that Attorney General Josh Stein supports the recommendation of the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice — which Stein co-chairs — that both the investigation and the prosecution of officer-involved shooting incidents be handled by independent agencies to avoid the perception of a conflict.
Deputies involved in the shooting reportedly have received threats.
A statement from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office indicated at least one deputy and another county official reported unknown vehicles or people outside their homes.
“Some internet websites have posted detailed information about the deputies that make their home addresses known,” the sheriff’s office stated. “This is dangerous.”
The sheriff’s office indicated a deputy was sent to investigate those situations, as is the case when anyone reports a suspicious person or vehicle near their home.
“Early on, the sheriff advised all of the deputies involved that their names were public records and that when they were released people may come to their house,” the sheriff’s office stated. “The sheriff advised all of them to take precautions or consider staying somewhere else for their safety. We don’t know how the individual deputies responded to that suggestion.”
Demonstrations calling for the release of the full video continued through the weekend. About 100 hundred clergy members, supported by 100 local residents, posted four demands on the doors of the Pasquotank County Public Safety Building Saturday.
In addition to the video’s release, the group wants the investigation assigned to an independent prosecutor; the launch of a federal “pattern-and-practice” investigation into local law enforcement; and accountability for the deputies involved in Brown’s shooting.
The clergy group’s demand for accountability includes arrest and full prosecution of the deputies who shot Brown when and if evidence shows they should face murder charges, The Rev. William Barber, president of Repairers of the Breach and a former state president of the NAACP, said Saturday.
Barber said clergy plan return to Elizabeth City as often as necessary and may also organize demonstrations against Brown’s death in other cities, including Raleigh.