A rezoning request that a local church and private school opposed in April is coming before the Planning and Zoning Commission again today, after a compromise was negotiated between the two entities and the property owner.
The heirs of John F. Moye Sr., have agreed to sell about six acres of land to People’s Baptist Church, which is next to the property located south of Greenville Boulevard between Allendale Drive and Dickinson Avenue Extension.
The acreage will serve as a buffer between the church and its private school and the duplex development planned for the remaining property.
Moye’s heirs want the property that is currently zoned residential-agricultural) to be rezoned to residential-medium density with a restricted-residential overlay.
In April, the request was to rezone 15 acres. However members of the church and private school protested the request, saying a duplex development would become crime-ridden and would produce more traffic. It also came out that the church had tried to buy the property but there was disagreement on the sales price. Church members said they didn’t know the owners had negotiated a sale with another buyer.
The Planning and Zoning Commission gave initial approval to the request in April. However, the Moye heirs asked for a delay before taking it to the City Council for final approval.
John F. Moye Jr. said additional discussions with the church and private school were held and an agreement to sell them about 7 acres was reached.
Moye Jr. said the original plan had been to build the duplex development in multiple phases.
He now is seeking to rezone nearly 24 acres so the development can be built in one phase.
Also on the agenda of today’s 6 p.m. meeting:
- A request by Amy A. Edwards to rezone 14.22 acres located along Portertown Road between Eastern Pines Road and Norfolk Southern Railroad that is currently classified as residential- agricultural property.
Edwards wants to rezone five acre to general commercial and nearly 9.2 across to residential-high density residential.
- Happy Trail Farms was to rezone nearly 33.8 acres located north of the intersection of Herman Garris Road and Portertown Road from residential-agricultural to residential-single-family medium density.
- HBL Investments is requesting preliminary approval of a subdivision plat for a development project called Bent Creek — Phase 6.
The development will be located at the end of Gordon Drive. The proposed plat consists of 19 lots and totals 6.9 acres.
- Rocky Russell Development is requesting preliminary approval of a subdivision plat for a development project called Stonehaven.
It will be located at the end of Great Laurel Court, west of Allen Road. The proposed plat consists of 44 lots totaling nearly 11.9 acres.
- The commission also is scheduled to elect its chairman and vice chairman for fiscal year 2020-21 at the end of the meeting.
Tonight’s meeting is scheduled to be held in City Council Chambers, located on the third floor of City Hall, 200 W. Fifth St. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and no more than 44 people will be allowed in the room. If there is overflow, individuals will be seated in the Third Floor Gallery, where the meeting will be broadcast, and they will be escorted to the council chambers during the public comments period.
The meeting will be broadcast live over GTV, Suddenlink channel 9, and at www.greenvillenc.gov.