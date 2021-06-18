A request to increase the number of apartments allowed on a piece of Port Terminal Road property had Greenville City Council members debating the likelihood of flooding.
The council is meeting virtually at 6 p.m. Monday to vote on the rezoning request along with three other public hearing items held during its Thursday meeting.
Michael Baldwin, who represented Happy Trail Farms, asked the council to rezone 17.2 acres located along the eastern right-of-way Port Terminal Road, north of East 10th Street, from residential medium-density multi-family to residential high-density multi-family.
“We need about a building and a half more to make our numbers work between Woody (Whichard, Happy Trail Farms owner), his builder and the finance agency,” Baldwin said.
The project is being designed to put 190 apartment units on the property.
Staff said the request wasn’t in compliance with the city’s land-use plan because the development would be too dense and recommended denial of the rezoning. The planning and zoning commission approved the request last month.
Although not cited as a reason for not allowing the development, Chief Planner Chantae Gooby noted a small fraction of the property was located within the city’s 100-year floodplain.
There are also about 3 acres of wetlands across the property.
Baldwin said development of the property would be subject to review and approval by the city, Army Corps of Engineers and state Division of Water Quality.
Council Member Rick Smiley asked Baldwin how the rezoning request benefits the residents of Greenville, saying the only benefit Baldwin mentioned was to the property owner and developer.
Baldwin said the project will increase the city’s tax base and produce jobs.
“I think the good outweighs the bad by far,” Baldwin said.
Teresa Donahue said the Tar River flooded over Port Terminal Road onto the property during Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Technical problems during the virtual hearing prevented her from sharing a photograph of the flooding.
“I’ve lived next to these fields for over 30 years. … The water table is so high that even during a drought you’ll see water in the ditches just (bubbling) up from the land,” she said. “Some groundwater engineer might tell you the land is workable but they don’t know the land like I do.”
Nearby River Hills subdivision has problems with seepage because the water table is so high.
If an apartment complex is built, water will have no place to go since there will be so much cement and concrete, which Donahue fears may cause her home and her neighbor’s home to flood.
She urged the council to deny the request.
Rebecca Powers, president of the Oakhurst Neighborhood Association, said she and other long-term property owners in the area have seen a lot of development along the East 10th Street corridor. Pointing to the staff’s report, Powers reminded the council that the property will need special accommodations because a portion is in a flood hazard area and that high-density development isn’t suitable.
Yoshi Newman, a Quail Hollow Road resident, said Baldwin and Happy Trail Farms’ rezoning effort has been disingenuous because they have sought multiple changes.
It’s ill-advised that short-term gains such as an increased tax base and jobs be traded for the long-term environmental damage the proposed development would create, she said.
Councilman Will Bell asked Gooby if staff has concerns about flooding. Gooby said the project would have to meet city requirements for stormwater management and erosion control so she isn’t concerned.
“He is talking about putting large numbers of people into an area they won’t be able to get out of when the water comes up,” Smiley said. “It’s a bad idea for this council to be allowing additional development in areas where we know that area gets cut off during floods.”
Bell noted many objections focused on flooding. “Does staff have any particular photos of evidence that this is happening?” he asked.
Gooby reemphasized the city’s stormwater control measures.
Smiley said it won’t matter how much stormwater retention is on the property if the Tar River floods. Stormwater retention is developed to direct stormwater to the river.
Baldwin attempted to respond to Smiley but Mayor P.J. Connelly said the public comments period was closed.
Smiley said when people get trapped by floodwater, city employees and city resources have to be used to rescue them, potentially putting them in harms’ way.
Councilman William Litchfield asked Gooby to display the floodplain map, which showed only 1-2 percent of the property is in the floodplain.
Gooby said while about 98 percent of the property isn’t in the floodplain there are wetlands in that area.
“We’ve heard from citizens who declare the property floods, but it looks like very little of the property is included in the 100-year floodplain or the 500-year floodplain,” Litchfield said.
“When we see heavy flooding, the wetlands fill up, that’s the way our hydrology works around here,” Smiley said. “There is no way to preserve connectivity to all parts of that site during a flood.”
Litchfield said based on the map it doesn’t look like the rising river would affect the property.
There are places that have flooded during the last 20 years that were not on the floodplains, Smiley said.
Litchfield asked when the city flood maps last were updated.
City Engineer Lisa Kirby said they were updated in 2014.
Other public hearing items that will be voted on Monday include:
- Request to rezone 5.3 acres of the Town Common to allow downtown commercial development.
- Changes to the city code to allow “dance studio” as a permitted used in downtown commercial fringe, general commercial and heavy commercial district and add “parcel delivery service” as a permitted use in general commercial and neighborhood commercial districts.
- Amend the city code so it is in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes.
The council also unanimously approved the city’s $143.99 million fiscal year 2021-22 budget along with GUC’s $273.2 million budget, Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Authority’s $1.37 million budget and Sheppard Memorial Library’s $2.5 million budget.
Greenville’s budget included a half-cent reduction in its property tax rate, which dropped to 48.95 cents per $100 valuation.