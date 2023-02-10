Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly cast the tie-breaking vote on a rezoning request that will allow nearly 90 acres near the Pitt County landfill to be used for multifamily housing.

Connelly joined council members Rose Glover, Will Bell and Les Robinson in voting in favor of the rezoning request. Council members Monica Daniels, Marion Blackburn and Rick Smiley voted against the request, creating the tie Connelly broke at Thursday’s city council meeting.


