Retired educator and businessman Don Rhodes of Farmville was elected as chairman of the Pitt County Board of Education on Monday in a meeting that included the swearing in of two new board members.

Rhodes, who has represented District 4 on the board since 2020, was formerly vice chairman. District 2 representative Amy Cole, who was re-elected to a second term on the board in November, will serve as the new vice chair. Cole was nominated by District 1 representative Tracy Everette-Lenz, who also was re-elected to her second term last month.


