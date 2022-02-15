A new space that will expand wellness and nutrition programs for seniors was celebrated on Monday as the $1.5 million, 7,000-square-foot expansion to the Pitt County Senior Center opened ahead of schedule and under budget.
It was standing room only at Pitt County Senior Center’s upgraded facility as the smooth jazz of Roy Bruce and Co. washed over the hundreds gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the senior center’s new multipurpose room. The project was funded by the Pitt County Council on Aging (COA) through 160 donations by individuals, foundations and grants.
Rich Zeck, executive director for the COA, said that the project opens up space like the multipurpose room and classrooms to provide access to more seniors.
The former space had hit its capacity, Zeck said, leading the council to initially budget $1.6 million and plan to open on March 1. Smooth sailing made both those figures overshoot the mark.
“Not one piece of wood missing, not one supply chain issue,” Zeck said of the project’s early completion. “Not one issue whatsoever.”
“(This is a) 100 percent debt-free building. All funding from foundations, grants, donors and individuals,” he said.
Will Evans, superintendent of the building’s construction through Farmville construction company Farrior & Sons Inc., said the building now stands at 19,000 square feet between the expansion and existing space.
Zeck said with 10,000 people turning 65 every day across the country, the area needs to be prepared for new challenges that will face seniors. Officials from Pitt County, the City of Greenville and state leaders were on hand to discuss what those challenges meant and how the region rose to the task.
Janis Gallagher, Pitt County manager, said that 30 percent of Pitt County’s population is older than 50 and 13 percent are over 65.
“Unfortunately 10 percent of our seniors are living below the poverty line,” Gallagher said. “Pitt County seniors remain a vibrant and influential part of our county population and I am grateful for the valuable contributions shared by our older Pitt County residents.
“The success of a community can be measured by how it treats its seniors,” Gallagher said. “When put to that test, I am so proud of our community. The expansion of this senior center is a demonstration of love and respect for the seniors in our community, an opportunity to enhance the wellbeing of our seniors and a reflection on the value we place upon those who have lived the longest, acquired the most wisdom and paved the way for future generations.”
The celebration taking place on Valentine’s Day was a reflection of love, Gallagher said.
Bill Newill, chairman of the COA’s board, said the celebration felt a bit more like Thanksgiving to board members.
“This is a time we have so much to be thankful for,” Newill said. “This building is the center from which we reach out to the senior citizens of Pitt County each and every day. Every weekday morning our Meals on Wheels volunteers gather here … to pick up the meals they will deliver to hundreds of our neighbors in need.
“Not only do they deliver a hot nutritious meal, they deliver a warm personal greeting to people who otherwise would not have that personal interaction,” Newill said.
The Meals on Wheels program serves 350 seniors a day with 150 more on the waiting list according to Zeck.
Also speaking at the event were Ann Wall, Greenville city manager, state Rep. Brian Farkas, state Sen. Don Davis and William Moore, director of constituent services for Congressman Greg Murphy. Murphy was scheduled to be the event’s keynote speaker, but Moore said he was called to perform emergency surgery earlier that day in his role as a practicing physician.
Moore praised the facility as a testament to the vision and leadership of Pitt County.
John Minges, former chairman of the COA’s board who played a large role in raising funds for the facility, said after the event that he was touched to be in a place that would mean so much to seniors.
“It took a long time,” Minges said. “I have been born and reared here in Pitt County all my life. Pitt County is one of the most giving areas that I have ever known. It really has been a blessing that people opened up their arms and hearts to the importance of seniors.
“It is overwhelming. It really does feel overwhelming. It is a true sense of feeling blessed,” Minges said. “Not only do the seniors have meals in this facility but it will be rented out. It is already becoming full with people wanting to use it for receptions and family events. It truly is a community center as well.”
While the day was one of celebration, Zeck capped off speakers with a request to look forward as part of the COA’s vision of making the Pitt County Senior Center the premier aging agency in the state.
“We can all take a moment today to bathe in the limelight and all the festivities,” Zeck said. “Tomorrow? Get back to work. We have phase three. I have more visions. This is not the end. Our seniors needs are changing, growing and evolving and we need to be right next to them.
“We will be that shining light, the beacon that attracts older adults from whatever waters they are trying to navigate, and we are going to navigate them right here into this safe harbor called the Council on Aging,” Zeck said.