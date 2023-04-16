...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM EDT Saturday was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 10.2 feet
Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 11/21/2018.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
The North Carolina Chamber on April 8 ran a full-page ad in the Lansing (Mich.) State Journal that touted North Carolina as an alternative to a state that recently repealed a right to work law.
North Carolina business leaders are trolling Michigan lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer following the repeal of her state’s right-to-work law.
Readers of the Lansing State Journal in Michigan saw a full-page advertisement on page A16 on Sunday from the NC Chamber informing business owners “North Carolina Wants You!”
“North Carolina is a proud right-to-work state and one of the least unionized states in the nation,” the ad said.
It featured a quote from CNBC: “By putting partisanship aside, North Carolina ranks No. 1 in America’s Top States for Business, with the nation’s strongest economy.”
On March 24, Whitmer signed a “Restoring Workers’ Rights” bill package that repealed Michigan’s right-to-work law, which was passed by a Republican-majority legislature in 2012. The change, and others that restored prevailing wage on state projects, was a top priority for Democrats, who gained majorities in both chambers of state government at the midterm elections. It gave Democrats the trifecta of power for the first time in four decades.
Repealing the right-to-work law, which allowed those in unionized workplaces to opt out of their union and dues, was touted as a major victory for organized labor at a time when membership has reached all-time lows.
Michigan Chamber of Commerce lobbyist Wendy Block, however, told lawmakers in committee that becoming the first state in 58 years to repeal right-to-work “isn’t helpful for a stable economic climate or for growing jobs in Michigan.”
The NC Chamber’s ad says the state’s status as a right-to-work state along with favorable tax policies create a strong atmosphere for business.
“Jobs are critical to the health of people and communities across North Carolina. The competition for business and talent is fierce and we want the nation to know that North Carolina is open for investment,” NC Chamber CEO Gary Salamido told The Center Square on Wednesday.
The ad touts North Carolina’s lowest corporate tax rate in the country among states that levy one, world-class community college and university systems, and a low cost of living with excellent quality of life and moderate climate.
The NC Chamber also highlighted “a focused effort on establishing and enhancing talent pipelines” and listed accolades for the state’s business climate from Forbes, and other industry publications like Business Facilities, Site Selection, and Area Development magazines.
The ad concludes: “North Carolina is open for business,” and invites readers to learn more at NCChamber.com.
“We have worked hard to be a top place to live and work and CNBC and others have recognized that by awarding us their No. 1 state for business,” Salamido said.
North Carolina passed its right-to-work law in 1947, making it illegal to require union membership as a condition of employment.
Republicans in 2010 gained majority control of both legislative chambers for the first time in 140 years, since Reconstruction, and have proceeded with cuts to the state’s corporate income tax.