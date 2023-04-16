Right to work ad

The North Carolina Chamber on April 8 ran a full-page ad in the Lansing (Mich.) State Journal that touted North Carolina as an alternative to a state that recently repealed a right to work law.

 Bobby Burns/Staff Writer

North Carolina business leaders are trolling Michigan lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer following the repeal of her state’s right-to-work law.

Readers of the Lansing State Journal in Michigan saw a full-page advertisement on page A16 on Sunday from the NC Chamber informing business owners “North Carolina Wants You!”


