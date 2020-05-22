Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .CONTINUED WET WEATHER IS EXPECTED THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING, WITH THE HEAVIEST OF THE RAIN EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TOMORROW MORNING. RAINFALL TOTALS OF AN ADDITIONAL 2 TO 4 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS IN A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEWPORT/MOREHEAD CITY HAS EXPANDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE A PORTION OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, GREENE AND PITT. * THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * POTENTIAL FOR AN ADDITIONAL 2 TO 3 INCHES OF RAINFALL, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE, OVER PITT AND GREENE COUNTIES. * RAPID RISES OF STREAMS AND CREEKS ARE POSSIBLE FOR AREAS WHERE HEAVY RAIN FALLS FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME. FLOODING OF LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS IS ALSO POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&