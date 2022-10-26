The chief pediatrician at ECU Health Medical Center is asking people to avoid the hospital’s emergency department unless they have serious issues because of a rising number of respiratory illnesses in children.
Dr. Matthew Ledoux of Maynard Children’s Hospital and chair of the Department of Pediatrics at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine, said that a lack of staffing is stressing ECU Health and facilities across the state amid cold and flu season.
Ledoux said ECU Health has in the past month seen the number of flu cases double and the number of respiratory synctical virus, or RSV, cases more than triple.
RSV is a cold that can be dangerous for infants and small children, Ledoux said, possibly landing them in general pediatric hospital care or, in severe cases, the intensive care unit. Ledoux said that there have been cases of RSV hospitalization among Pitt County youths. Symptoms include runny nose, cough or fever he said.
The Associated Press on Monday reported that for U.S. children under age 5, RSV typically leads to 2 million doctor-office visits each year, 58,000 hospitalizations and up to 500 deaths.
The AP also reported that in adults aged 65 and older RSV can lead to pneumonia and causes almost 180,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths yearly, with cases typically occurring in fall through early spring.
Center for Disease Control data for North Carolina shows 228 of 1,398 PCR tests had returned positive for RSV between Oct. 8 and 15. Those numbers are up from Sept. 7 when 117 in 1,207 PCR tests were returned positive.
Kate Gruisch with CDC’s public affairs said that state-level trends are only displayed when two or more labs report RSV testing data for at least 36 of the prior 52 weeks presented by diagnostic method like PCR or antigen testing.
Testing is available through labs with a nasal swab, Ledoux said. If a child is not at serious risk, he said that parents should follow up with a primary care physician.
“If you have mild symptoms you do not need to come to the hospital to get one of those tests,” Ledoux said. “That only bogs us down in the emergency department. It allows us not to see the kids who really need to be seen or possibly be admitted.”
On Monday night Ledoux said the pediatric emergency department was at capacity. That has been the norm for about a month.
“We’ve seen a huge uptick in our general pediatric practices, just sick visits, that has dramatically increased over the last month or so,” Ledoux said. “In addition to that our pediatric emergency department has really been working at capacity every night.”
Ledoux said most cases picked up by the hospital are RSV, but flu and other respiratory issues continue to pop up. He said that half of the pediatric ICU on any given day “probably has RSV patients in it.”
Continued hiring and recruitment efforts are underway at ECU Health, according to Ledoux, but staff are still fighting to stay ahead of injury and disease. A specific count on the number of staff at Maynard and the number of vacant positions was not available.
Masking, hand-washing and staying home when ill are three major ways to prevent the spread of viruses like RSV and the flu according to Ledoux. He said that children suffering from mild symptoms could benefit from a nasal aspirator to clean their nasal passages and keep their breathing normal.
In the past two years, when a number of people were following those masking and other guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, RSV cases were very low in Pitt County he said.
Ledoux said that respiratory infections like RSV can expose patients to a “super-imposed bacterial pneumonia” which is what lands patients in the ICU. He said that patients can be co-infected with the flu, RSV and COVID-19.
RSV has not raised concerns in local schools. A spokesman for Pitt County Schools said that the district and its nurses do not track cases of specific illness like RSV or flu. He said that before the pandemic nurses would unofficially track absentee percentages to update the Pitt County Health director if a significant percentage of students were absent system-wide or at particular schools.
“To date, our schools are not seeing an unusually large percentage of students absent due to illness,” spokesman Tom McClellan said.
While Ledoux said RSV cases are up in Pitt County, COVID infections have continued to fall. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services dashboard on Tuesday showed 120 positive cases in Pitt for the week ending Oct. 8, down from 211 the week ending Oct. 1. Sixty of those total cases were noted as people who had previously been infected with COVID-19 on the dashboard.