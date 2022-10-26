Progress - Vidant 3

The James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at ECU Health Medical Center serves families in 29 counties.

The chief pediatrician at ECU Health Medical Center is asking people to avoid the hospital’s emergency department unless they have serious issues because of a rising number of respiratory illnesses in children.

Dr. Matthew Ledoux of Maynard Children’s Hospital and chair of the Department of Pediatrics at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine, said that a lack of staffing is stressing ECU Health and facilities across the state amid cold and flu season.


