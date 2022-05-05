A Republican candidate in the 1st Congressional District primary is taking aim at one of his rivals with accusations about fraud and her personal life that he said would spell disaster for the party’s chances to win the seat.
Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson’s campaign on Thursday distributed documents it said revealed the “checkered past” of candidate Sandy Smith, a Republican who lost to Democrat G.K. Butterfield in her 2020 bid for the seat.
Smith, who at one time listed her residence as Winterville but now calls Rocky Mount home, has a history of “scamming people and companies out of money, taking large ‘loans’ from the federal government, and even changing her identify multiple times,” the Roberson campaign said in a release.
Attempts to reach Smith have been unsuccessful. Her campaign has not returned phone calls or emails and she did not participate in a survey conducted by The Daily Reflector and other APG-ENC newspapers last month. Neither she nor Roberson attended a candidate forum conducted in Greenville on Saturday by the 1st Congressional District GOP organization.
The accusations come less than two weeks before the May 17 primary that includes six other Republican candidates competing in a traditionally Democratic district. Four Democrats also are vying for the seat, left open by the retirement of Butterfield.
According to Roberson’s campaign, the information in the “Sandy Smith Exposed” file was going to be used as an “October surprise” by Democrats, developments also reported Thursday by The Carolina Journal, a conservative news outlet.
Roberson released a statement on Twitter on Wednesday linking to a file with court documents and an outline of alleged wrongdoing, Carolina Journal Reported. The files were also were emailed to The Daily Reflector and other news outlets anonymously in late April.
Two of Smith’s ex-husbands have accused her of abusive behavior, anger problems, and other disturbing behavior, according to Thursday’s release from the Roberson campaign and the documents it shared. Smith has declared bankruptcy, was registered to vote as unaffiliated as recently as 2014 and took PPP loans during the COVID pandemic, the release said. She also previously ran an online sex clothing business called Lillfox.com.
“It is our understanding sitting Democratic Congressman G.K. Butterfield had this information during his 2020 election against Sandy Smith, but opted not to use it due to the race not being close,” the release said. “However, in 2022, which is primed to be an excellent environment for Republicans, we do not expect the Democrats to hold this information back, should Sandy Smith become the Republican nominee.”
Eric Goranson, one of the ex-husbands in the files, reached out independently to Carolina Journal to discuss the accusations, the organization reported.
“It first started out with Butterfield’s people (who) reached out to me,” Goranson, a radio host in Oregon, said. “They were going to use that for an October surprise when he ran for re-election, but it sounds like he’s not running for re-election. So all the opposition research they were given, the Democratic Party were going to hang onto it. If she won the primary, they were going to bring it out right before the election.”
Roberson’s campaign manager, Adam Wood, spoke to Carolina Journal on April 2 after Goranson confirmed the “Sandy Smith Exposed” files were distributed by Roberson’s team, the organization reported.
“We heard some pretty bad things about Sandy Smith, and so we decided to do some oppo research (a campaign term for investigating an opponent’s background),” Wood told Carolina Journal.
Wood highlighted the bankruptcy with Carolina Journal, saying, “I know what is black and white is that she has been bankrupt, and now she wants to be in charge of our tax dollars. … I mean, we’re talking about a government that is $30 trillion in debt, and then a woman that decided not to pay her bills wants to solve that problem?”
Brad Murphy, another of the top candidates in the race, told Carolina Journal that the aggressive strategy isn’t helpful in the big picture.
“Our campaign has worked tirelessly to communicate my vision and plans for turning around the economic and educational fortunes of eastern North Carolina for all citizens, which we believe is the key for a Republican to win District 1 in November,” his statement to the organization said. “Sadly, if my primary opponents choose to go nuclear on each other, even if it helps them to win the primary, I fear it will make winning the general election in the fall nearly impossible.”
Goranson, who was married to Smith from 2007 to 2010, said he has not received any money from the Roberson campaign to discuss his marriage to Smith but simply wants to make voters aware of her past, he told Carolina Journal. Goranson said that he has been contacted by multiple campaigns and media outlets since Smith decided to run.
Carolina Journal also spoke to Randy Auman, Smith’s husband from 1995 to 2001. Both men claim their marriages with Smith involved physical abuse and financial misdealings.
Auman said in a phone interview with Carolina Journal that she would sometimes take swings at him, but none that caused him injury. The incident that did leave him more worried for his safety, though, was when he says she attempted to run him over with his Mustang.
“I looked over and saw that car bolt in my direction,” Auman said. “So I made a quick maneuver to get out of the way before I got hit. Because there was no doubt that I was going to get hit.”
In interviews, Goranson and Auman both claimed Smith made money through various financial scams during their relationships.
Efforts to reach Smith and her campaign manager, Brandon Hawks, by Carolina Journal also were not successful.